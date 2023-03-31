ATLANTIC – It was rough at times, but Atlantic persevered in its season-opening victory Thursday night.
top story
PREP GIRLS' SOCCER: Atlantic girls win opener vs. Perry
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Audubon County Conservation Needs Help
- ALL-NT BASKETBALL: Grubbs, Sternberg lead all-area teams
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Atlantic boys' golfers hope experience, talent will lead them back to state
- Two vehicle accident Monday
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW – Griswold girls have good turnout
- Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023 - Are You Weather Ready?
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: CAM girls' track looks forward to big season
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Area girls' track preview
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Griswold golf has small numbers, but lots of talent
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Area boys' track preview
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.