093022-nt-iowadnr01.jpg

Iowa's archery deer season opens Oct. 1.

 Courtesy photo/Iowa Department Of Natural Resources

An estimated 60,000 hunters will be heading to the timber in the next few weeks as Iowa’s archery deer season gets underway Oct. 1. With some careful planning and scouting, hunters can capitalize on the predictable behavior of deer in the early fall.

