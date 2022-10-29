FORT DODGE – Two veterans from the Atlantic girls’ cross country team will be competing at today’s state cross country meet in Fort Dodge: Ava Rush and Claire Pellett.
For Rush, it will be her last high school meet, short of any all-star meets she might compete in, while Pellett has had a breakout year and emerged as a strong No. 2 runner.
Belle Berg and Devon Fields are both first-time state qualifiers, both in just their second year out for the sport. Berg rounds out a trio of girls’ qualifiers for the Trojans, and Fields is the lone boys’ qualifier.
The News-Telegraph met with the four state qualifiers for a question-and-answer session earlier this week. Here’s some of what they had to say:
What’s changed for you from last year to this:
Fields: I wasn’t sure of doing it last year until my brother (Ricky) encouraged me to. Throughout the season I was running like 22’s and stuff and that’s when (coach Dan Vargason) noticed I was running faster than the seventh runner, so I was on varsity a little bit. That’s when I knew I had a little potential in me to go faster.
Berg: I’ve never done running sports before, so I just tried to go out there and run and see how it feels and it turns out I wasn’t half bad at it. I just surprised myself and kept surprising myself. I had to put a lot of work into it and I built off what I did last year.
Rush: I think our confidence and being comfortable in everything. Now that we were there last year, we’re more familiar with everything and especially this year we have more confidence in ourselves and we know we’re going to get to state.
Pellett: Experience is a big thing but not only experience but the experience of being experienced runners, being upper classmen and being in cross country these last couple of years. I think we’re both ready to go and see what we can do, but it’s a great way to end our season.
Talk about your workout:
Pellett: We just did sort of a speed workout (earlier this week), a couple of 100s and couple 200s and then we did a light job. It was a nice recovery workout and still get some speed in and not go too hard before state.
Rush: Coming so close to state, we just wanted to fine-tune everything and make sure we’re feeling good and have fresh legs and ready to go (today).
How challenging has it been to keep busy this fall with other activities:
Rush: It was a lot to do but you ... like not have a lot of sleep because you’ve got to go to practice and come home and do homework and everything and get up and go to practices. But it’s all worth it because if you love and enjoy the sports that you’re doing, all the friendships you’re making ... it makes all the late nights and early mornings worth it.
Pellett: I think that as tiring as it was with all the activities this fall, they ultimately were better for us because it made me focus on taking care of my body, getting as much sleep as possible and making sure I was eating right and getting hydrated. I think that ultimately helped me in the long run, and I agree ... all the new friendships and experiences and opportunities that it’s brought us.
On how older siblings have influenced them:
Berg: I didn’t know I was going out for cross country until Varg made a halfcourt shot and I lost a bet so I had to go out. I wasn’t really sure where to start but I knew my brother (Zane, a three-time state qualifier) knew a lot about running so I looked a lot toward him. We’d go out every Sunday and run, and I’d make little goals like finish the 5K and now let’s get under this. He showed me how to push and he was my accountability.
Fields: After I was on varsity he encouraged me to run faster and pushed me so I pushed myself too. It got me here (to state). Just having a positive attitude and telling myself I could do it and pushing myself to the limit and my teammates like (Alex Sonntag) and during training he’d push me to keep up with them.
Rush: My sisters (Payton and Karsyn, both state qualifiers) are a huge part of my success from when I started running to now and they’ve been my biggest supporters. They give me great advice and knowing they’ll be there for me is great.
Pellett: Both of my siblings (Connor and Caroline) have weren’t super into running but I’ve learned a lot from them about hard work and taking opportunities and really getting the most out of every opportunities. They’ve played a big part in me working toward mine.
Talk about the family connection with cross country and running this time of the year:
Berg: There’s always a really good environment, and once everyone hears about it ... it’s a hard sport but I think the reason most people do it (go out for cross country) is because of the enviroment we have.
Fields: The weather sets you in a good mood.
On her role as the third runner:
Berg: Last year we had a big gap between all our runners, so this year we made it a goal to close that gap to get everyone closer to the front. The first couple of races, Claire showed me how to run and I thought I’ve got to save some energy ... but she taught me you’ve just got to go and you’ve got to believe you have the energy to last.
Goals for next year:
Berg: Next year we’re definitely going to push ourselves. We were right on the edge (this year) for state and we know we have great potential. We’ll be definitely coming back with a little bit of fire next year.
Fields: I just hope to get at least top five runners get to state and we keep pushing each other.
Pellett: Next year at cross country will definitely be a different role because I think Ava and I have been able to lead the team ... and I think now we’ll have to pull a lot of the younger kids with us.
What have you learned from each other:
Berg: This is only my second year running, so I definitely learned about how to keep pushing yourself and keep going and having fun with it with a lot of the girls. It’s fun to go out with all the girls ... because it’s fun to be around them.
Fields: I feel (Sonntag and Bennett Whetstone) had a big influence on me and I always wanted to be with them but didn’t have the confidence. They told me to push yourself and give it your all.
Rush: I’ve learned how much faith can play a role in to your athletic ability. She has a strong faith and reflected on me and it’s helped me realize that is an important part of running. To have Him with you that it makes everything a lot easier.
Pellett: From Ava, I’ve learned you can always learn to be better somehow. I used to think she was an insanely good runner but she continues to get better every single year. Seeing you can improve after so much work (has made me work harder).