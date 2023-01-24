SHENANDOAH – Tuesday night on the road, Atlantic needed a fourth-quarter rally, but in the end it’s a lucky 13 win just the same.
Thirteen, as in 13 wins, the most by a Trojan girls’ basketball team since 2016, when the program recorded a 13-9 mark.
Relish the win – a 44-32 victory over a determined Shenandoah squad – for now and what it means for the Trojans.
Just one more win is needed to raise their win total to 14, and make it the most since the mid-2000s and the year – 2004 – the Trojans went to the state tournament.
But keep it in perspective: The theme of the team has been “1-0” all season. Win just one game at a time, and then focus on the next contest.
Tuesday night, the Trojans were in a nip-and-tuck battle the balance of the first 3-1/2 quarters. After taking an early 8-2 lead, the Fillies and Trojans went back and forth.
The Trojans tried to break away in the third quarter, leading 20-13 just two minutes in, but the Fillies closed the quarter out with a 14-3 run to lead 27-23 with eight minutes to go.
The Trojans finally took the lead for good with about 3-1/2 minutes to go and, after trailing 32-30, scored the last 14 points of the game to come with the victory going away.
It was Aubrey Guyer who scored that go-ahead basket, and the defense took over from there. A Claire Pellett shot attempt banked in, and Madison Huddleson hit two of her four made free throws down the stretch to ice the game.
“That (the fourth quarter) was fun,” said coach Dan Vargason. “The first three quarters were not pretty. The second half, we were pretty even and then they went on a little run, and then we closed the game on a big run ourselves, kept our composure and hit some big shots.
“Claire hit a big shot down the stretch and it was one of those that, ‘Oh boy, please go in,’ and it did and it was when we really needed it,” the coach continued. “It was good for her confidence and you could feel the energy go. We were flat and a little bit frustrated, but our girls kept on playing and the defense-to-offense was the theme again. We got some steals and some run-outs and got their posts in foul trouble and we were able to get to the rim.”
Jada Jensen once again was the scoring leader, with 13 points, while Guyer added 11 and Paytn Harter 10. The Fillies were led by Genevive Jones’ 15 and Chloe Denton’s 12.
“(Shenandoah) had a great game plan for us, but our girls just found a way to win. They had guts, stepped up and did what was needed,” said Vargason.
The Trojans will go for that 14th win Friday night when they host Council Bluffs St. Albert, a team they beat just a week ago.
“Our mentality is 1-0 again,” said Vargason of the key game. “It’s all about 1-0 ... because we just keep preaching. It doesn’t matter what we did last night or Friday night, you’ve got to go 1-0 tonight and we try to keep going 1-0 every night, again and again.”