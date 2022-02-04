Junior League
Sunday, Jan. 31, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: 3 B's 7, Hog Ridas 0; Ram Ridas 7, Team 9 0; Ballers 4, Electrol Wizard 3; Lucky Strikes 5, Bye 2; IDC 5, Crazy Rollers 2.
Individual highlights: Men – Daniel Lilty 168-412, Logan Milke 177-422, Braxton Hass 175-454. Women – Isadora Gonzalez 167-381, Liah Thomas 132-312.
* * *
Originals
Sunday, Jan. 31, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Sweet Spot 5, Critter Wash 2; Erickson Farms 5, AJ Farms 2; Wiota Steak House 7, Super Bowl 0.
Individual highlights: Sherry Castillo 209-501, Tammy Schultz 193-506, Jeanie Bastian 168-465.
* * *
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed League
Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: RT Motors 7, Bye 0; Dean's Mowing 7, Choice Printing 0; BEyer & Gross 7, Cowgirls 0.
Individual highlights: Men – Perry Sommer 200-538. Women – Jeanie Bastian 172-483, Karen Dreager 208-524, Karen Smith 205, Melissa Ihnen 185-496.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Super Bowl 5, Elbow Room 2; Brocker Karns & Karns 7, Bye 0; Pro Shop 7, West Side Diner 0; Danish Mutual 5, Cast Iron Cafe 2; Deter Motors 7, LGZ Construction 0.
Individual highlights: Men – Ed Vicek 246-722, Norm Knight 243-685, Paul Stuart 233-640, Jeremiah Johnson 245. Women – Allie Strauss 225-627.