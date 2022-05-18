DENISON – The Atlantic girls’ golf team fell short of its bid to return to the Iowa Class 3A state meet.
The Trojans came in eighth at the meet at Majestic Hills Golf Course, carding a team score of 432. Humboldt (387) and Sioux Center (400) were the team qualifiers.
Belle Berg led the Trojans with a score of 102, coming in 15th. Lexi Noelck was 19th overall with a 104, Abby Smith 21st with a 106 and Abby Muller had a 120. Humboldt’s Nora Carlson’s 80 was good enough to take medalist honors.
The lone senior on this year’s team was Reagan Leonard.