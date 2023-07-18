Easton O’Brien has been a constant for the Atlantic baseball team throughout the season.
In a 10-win year for the Trojans, he hit .345, with an on-base percentage of .457 and a slugging percentage of .494.
He had 28 runs on 30 hits, 12 of those hits going for extra bases, with 14 RBIs, and was successful 29 times in 31 base-stealing attempts. As a shortstop, he was probably the most consistent fielder, with 92 putouts (assists or solo) for the Trojan defense.
Those statistics earned O’Brien a first-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference spot.
He was the lone Trojan named to one of the top two teams, as voting was announced by the conference Monday night, upon the elimination of Harlan from the state baseball tournament.
Jayden Proehl and Carter Pellett were named honorable mention. Proehl went 3-2 with an ERA of 6.23 as the team’s No. 1 pitcher, while Pellett was the team’s first baseman with a 94.2% fielding average and on offense collected four home runs and 21 RBIs on the year.
Eight players were unanimous all-Hawkeye Ten selections: Clarinda’s Cole Baumgart, Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson, Harlan’s Cade Sears and Stephen Leinen, Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Ty Thomson and Luke Woltmann, Red Oak’s Dawson Bond and Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan.
All-Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball
First team
Atlantic: Easton O’Brien. Carroll Keumper Catholic: Ethan Loew, Logan Sibenaller. Clarinda: Cole Baumgart, James McCall. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Ty Thompson, Luke Woltmann. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Cael Hobbs, Brendan Monahan. Creston: Cael Turner. Denison-Schleswig: Jaxon Wessel. Glenwood: Kayden Anderson, JD Colpitts. Harlan: Stephen Leinen, Cade Sears. Red Oak: Dawson Bond.
Second team
Carroll Keumper Catholic: Koby Lampman, Carter Putney. Clarinda: Tadyn Brown. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Casey Clair, Parker Heller, Brady Hetzel. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Colton Brennan, Jeremiah Sherrill. Creston: Kyle Strider. Glenwood: Risto Lappala, Trent Patton. Harlan: Quinn Koesters, Jozef Reisz, Haden Soma. Red Oak: Landon Couse. Shenandoah: Logan Twyman.
Honorable mention
Atlantic: Carter Pellett, Jayden Proehl. Carroll Keumper Catholic: Mason Knerl, Benicio Lujano, Trevor Rial. Clarinda: Andrew Jones, Creighton Tuzzio. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Payton Fort, Logan Manz. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Owen Marshall. Creston: Parker Varner. Denison-Schleswig: Cody Schulte. Glenwood: Nolan Clark, Ryan Turner. Harlan: Braydon Ernst, Brock Lemrick. Red Oak: Chase Roeder. Shenandoah: Camden Lorimor.