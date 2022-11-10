Griswold senior Aiden Kennedy received honorable mention status as Iowa eight-player District 9 teams were announced this week.
Kennedy had 48.5 tackles, 11 for losses, both team highs, from his position as defensive back. As a wide receiver, he had 21 catches for 249 yards, averaging 11.9 yards per grab.
Lenox, which had its deepest post-season run since 2010, had eight first-team picks while East Mills had seven and Fremont-Mills five. Lenox's Isaac Grundman was the offensive player of the year, while East Mills' Ryan Stortenbecker was the top defensive player. Lineman of the year honors went to Trayce Miller of Lenox.
All Iowa eight-man District 9
First team offense
Quarterback: Gabe Funk, soph., Lenox. Running back: Braxton Blackburn, jr., Fremont-Mills; Isaac Grundman, sr., Lenox. Tight end/wide receiver: Mason Crouse, sr., East Mills; David McGrew, sr., East Mills. Offensive line: Cooper Marvel, jr., Fremont-Mills; Trayce Miller, sr., Lenox; Owen Junker, sr., Lenox. Utility: Ryan Stortenbecker, sr., East Mills. Returner: Emmet Long, sr., East Union.
First team defense
Defensive line: Mason Crouse, sr, East Mills; Braxton Blackburn, jr., Fremont-Mills; Trayce Miller, sr., Lenox. Defensive back: Davis McGrew, sr., East Mills; Isaac Grundman, sr., Lenox. Linebacker: Ryan Stortenbecker, sr., East Mills; Paxton VanHouten, sr., Fremont-Mills; Keigan Kitzman, sr., Lenox. Utility: Caeden David, sr., Lenox. Punter: Tristen Cummings, sr., Bedford; Taylor Reed, sr., Fremont-Mills. Kicker: Ryan Stortenbecker, sr., East Mills.
Second team offense
Quarterback: Zach Thornburg, jr., East Mills. Running back: Silas Walston, jr., Bedford; Keigan Kitzman, sr., Lenox. Tight end/wide receiver: Asher Weed, sr., Bedford; Samson Adams, sr., Lenox. Offensive line: Micah Nally, sr., Bedford; Sylas Allen, sr., East Mills; Caleb Brandt, jr., Fremont-Mills; Samuel Daly, sr., Fremont-Mills. Utility: Paxton VanHouten, sr., Fremont-Mills. Returner: Luke Madison, jr., Fremont-Mills.
Second team defense
Defensive line: Silas Walston, jr., Bedford; Payten VanHouen, sr., Fremont-Mills; Cooper Marvel, jr., Fremont-Mills. Defensive back: Asher Weed, sr., Bedford; Austin Lack, jr., East Union. Linebacker: Conner Nally, jr., Bedford; Taylor Reed, sr., Fremont-Mills; Dalton Kitzman, jr., Lenox; Jonan Wookey, sr., Stanton-Essex. Utility: Brodyn Wray, sr., East Mills. Punter: Josh Lopez, jr., East Union. Kicker: Klemit Olney, soph., Bedford.
Honorable mention
Griswold: Aiden Kennedy. Bedford: Brayden Daly, Quentin King, Shay Purdy. East Mills: Matthew Haley. East Union: Rason Grall, Mike Cooley. Fremont-Mills: JW Linkenhoker, Owen Thornton. Lenox: Xavier Adamson, Jake Cox. Stanton-Essex: Nolan Grebin, Kywin Tibben.