BOYS BASKETBALL
ACGC 51, Earlham 48: In a game that was moved up a day due to forecasted winter weather, the Chargers, like the girls team, had to rally in the second half to pull out the victory Thursday in Guthrie Center.
The Cardinals led 30-27 at halftime but the Chargers had a good third quarter to take a 38-36 lead. The game remained tight the rest of the way.
Miles Kading had a team-high 23 points to help ACGC improve to 9-3 on the year.
AHSTW 58, Underwood 30: The AHSTW coaches must have lit a spark under the Class 1A fifth-ranked Vikings, as they turned a slim three-point lead into a 40-22 lead, and then pushed ahead further in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten on the year.
The Vikings went on a 37-12 run to quash any hopes of an Eagle upset. Kyle Sternberg led the way with 18 points, while Luke Sternberg came off the bench to score 10..
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ACGC 69, Earlham 68 (2OT): The game was tied at 54-apiece after regulation, and it took two overtimes for the Chargers to pull out the win over the Cardinals Thursday night at Guthrie Center.
The Chargers had to rally from an early 16-6 deficit, finally cutting into the Cardinals' lead in the third quarter to pull to within three at 43-40, before the game tied at the end of regulation. The game was tied at 61 going into the second overtime.
Saige O'Brien had 19 points and added five steals and five assists before fouling out. Alaina Bunde had 18 points and 10 rebounds to contribute to the win, while Reagan Carney added 11 points.
The Chargers improved to 8-5 on the year.
Underwood 65, AHSTW 45: The Lady Vikes opened the second half on an 8-0 run, but the rally fizzled when Underwood still led 37-32, and the Eagles would pull away in the latter stages of the third and the entirety of the fourth quarter to post the win.
Delaney Goshorn had 20 points to lead AHSTW (5-9, 4-6 Western Iowa Confernece).
WRESTLING
* Woodbine Quadrangular: Riverside went 3-0 while ACGC went 2-1 Thursday night at Woodbine.
In Riverside's 57-18 win over ACGC, Charger 106-pounder Tegan Slaybaugh pinned the Bulldogs' Kellen Oliver in 3:01 to score the first win of the dual. The Bulldogs responded with a series of three pins by Dalton Smith (120), Jace Rose (126) and Taven Moore (132), a pair of forfeits and a win by Nolan Moore at 152 to take a 33-12 lead. Brock Comstock also got a pinfall win at 220.
Charger 170-pounder Dawson Muller got the only other contested win for the Bulldogs, with a pinfall win just ahead of the end of the first period. The Chargers held a 7-6 edge on takedowns in the dual, but the Bulldogs got five escapes and a pair of reversals.
ACGC won 48-11 over Tri-Center and 52-4 over Woodbine. Mueller won by pinfall and Cayden Jensen (152) got a major decision against Woodbine, while Slaybaugh, Gavin Sloss (120) and Tatum Bates (126) won by pin over Tri-Center.
Riverside also swept Tri-Center (60-6) and Woodbine (60-9). Moore got a pinfall win against Woodbine in one of just two contested matches of that dual, while Smith, Kellen Oliver (120), Taven Moore (126) and Rose all picked up a run of pinfall wins to come up with the victory over Tri-Center.