ATLANTIC – Atlantic's Malena Woodward and Keira Olson teamed up to take the No. 2 doubles division at the Trojan Girls Tennis Invitational on a chilly Saturday afternoon at the school's new tennis courts.
The Woodward-Olson tandem won the title match against Mallory Mulligan-Scarlett McGuiness of Harlan in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 10-2. To get to the championship, they beat Jocelyn Chambers and Ava Slater of Audubon 7-5, 6-0, before beating Taylor Wagoner and Ellison Lovett of Clarinda in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 13-11.
The Trojans finished fifth and Audubon sixth in the six-team field.
For Audubon, Audrey Jensen and Kya Petersen placed third at No. 1 singles, beating Morgan Driskell and Halle Evans of Creston 7-6, 6-4. The pair split their bracket matches to reach the bronze-medal match.
The Trojans had Rio Johnson and Quincy Sorensen each place fifth at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, along with the tandem of Addie Schmidt and Aspen Niklasen at No. 1 doubles. The team of Jocelyn Chambers-Ava Slater was fifth for Audubon.
Trojan Girls Tennis Invitational
Saturday, April 16, at Atlantic
Team scores: 1. Clarinda 19, 2. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 18, 3. Harlan 14, 4. Creston 13, 5. Atlantic 12, 6. Audubon 10.
No. 1 singles
Placement matches: Championship – Jeena Carle (AL) def. Brooke Brown (Cla) 6-4, 6-2. Third place – Alli Owens (H) def. Caitlin Bruce (Cre) 7-6, 6-3. Fifth place – Rio Johnson (Atl) def. Geralyn Anderson (Aud) 6-2, 7-5.
Bracket rounds: Carle def. Bruce 6-0, 6-0; Carle def. Anderson 6-0, 6-0; Brown def. Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Brown def. Owens 6-1, 6-1; Owens def. Johnson 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5; Bruce def. Anderson 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 singles
Placement matches: Championship – Riley Nothwehr (Cla) def. Ella Boes (AL) 7-5, 6-2. Third place – Sammy Swenson (H) def. Jenny Li (Cre) 4-6, 7-6(4) 10-6. Fifth place – Quincy Sorensen (Atl) def. Rachael Rynearson (Aud) 6-1, 6-0.
Bracket rounds: Nothwehr def. Li 6-0, 6-0; Nothwehr def. Rynearson 6-1, 6-0; Boes def. Sweson 6-1, 6-3; Boes def. Sorensen 6-0, 6-0; Li def. Rynearson 6-1, 6-0; Swenson def. Sorensen 6-2, 6-4.
No. 1 doubles
Placement matches: Championship – Savanna Maisel-Kylie Hansen (AL) def. Mayson Hartley-Taylor Cole 6-4, 7-5. Third place – Audrey Jensen-Kya Petersen (Aud) def. Morgan Driskell-Halle Evans (Cre) 7-6, 6-4. Fifth place – Addie Schmitt-Aspen Niklasen (Atl) def. Crace Coenen-Erica Rust (H) 6-4, 6-3.
Bracket rounds: Maisel-Hansen def. Jensen-Petersen 6-3, 6-4; Miasel-Hansen def. Schmitt-Niklasen 6-4, 6-4; Hartley-Cole def. Coenen-Rust 6-2, 6-2; Hartley-Cole def. Driskell-Evans 6-4, 7-5; Jensen-Petersen def. Schmitt-Niklasen 7-5, 7-5; Driskell-Evans def. Coenen-Rust 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.
No. 2 doubles
Placement matches: Championship – Malena Woodward-Keira Olson (Atl) def. Mallory Mulligan-Scarlett McGuiness (H) 3-6, 6-3, 10-2. Third place – Josie Mahan-Brooklyn McKinney (Cre) def. Taylor Wagoner-Ellison Lovett (Cla) 6-2, 6-7(4), 10-7. Fifth place – Jocelyn Chambers-Ava Slater (Aud) def. Lydia Dix-Annija Karliniece (AL) 6-1, 7-5.
Bracket rounds: Woodward-Olson def. Chambers-Slater 7-5, 6-0; Woodward-Olson def. Wagoner-Lovett 6-3, 3-6, 13-11; Wagoner-Lovett def. Chambers-Slater 6-0, 6-1; Dix-Karkliniece def. Mahan-McKinney 2-6, 6-3, 13-11; Mulligan-McGinness def. Dix-Karkliniece 6-1, 6-1; Mahan-McKinney def. Mullgan-McGinness 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.