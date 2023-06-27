BASEBALL
* ACGC 10, Panorama 2: The Chargers overcame five errors to improve to 7-15 on the year, never trailing after a four-run top-of-the-first inning burst.
Noah Kading had three RBIs as part of a two-hit night, while Lance Bunde, Blaize Dorsey and Andrew Mahaffey also had two hits. The Chargers stole eight bases, with Bunde, Mahaffey and Alex Spack each swiping two.
Spack won the game, going four innings and needing 53 pitches to strike out four and give up just two hits, neither walking nor hitting any of the 16 batters he faced.
* Bedford 3, Audubon 2: The Bulldogs scored the winning run off a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Wheelers dropped to 5-16 on the year.
Brody Schultes and Jay Remsburg had two hits each for Audubon. Carter Wessel struck out six in 5-2/3 innings and gave up just one earned run.
* AHSTW 9, West Monona 6: The Vikings won this non-conference game. No other information was immediately reported.
* Coon Rapids-Bayard 5, CAM 1: Brayden Chester had an RBI single in the fourth inning to score Brody Paulsen for the Cougars' lone run of the game.
The Cougars finished with six runs overall. Lukas James struck out five and walked six in 3-2/3 innings, taking the loss.
* Griswold 15, Essex 7: The Tigers finished the Corner Conference slate with a 3-7 record, good for a fourth-place tie.
The Tigers finished with 11 hits, with Zane Johnson getting three and Brayden Lockwood and Kolbe Klindt two each. Johnson drove in two runs.
Calden Turner picked up the win, combining with Klindt and Cody Dorscher to finish with the nine-hitter.
SOFTBALL
* Griswold 12, Essex 1: The Tigers defeated the Trojanettes on the road Monday night to finish a perfect 10-0 in regular-season Corner Conference play.
Makenna Askeland was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Abby Gohlinghorst and Addison Adams each had two singles and an RBI each, while Karly Millikan hitting a line drive double that drove in two runs. Kate Tsicher scored three runs.
Millikan recorded her 500th career strikeout on a night where she sat down 12, had another stellar night in the circle, striking out 12 batters while allowing just one hit. Essex scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning, after the game had been decided.
* Coon Rapids-Bayard 9, CAM 1: The Cougars finished Rolling Valley Conference play with a 6-8 record with one regular-season game remaining. The lone run for CAM came in the bottom of the second to tie the game with the Crusaders, but CR-B began to pull away with two runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
No statistics were given for CAM.
* Audubon 10, Bedford 6: The Wheelers bested the Bulldogs in non-conference action behind 14 hits. Four of those hits came from Kali Irlmeier, with three from Mattie Nielsen and two each from Jordan Porsch and Alesix Obermeier.
Porsch had a home run in the fourth inning and finished with a team-best three RBI on the night. After spotting the Bulldogs single runs in the first two innings, the Wheelers scored three in the top of the third to begin an 8-0 run over the next three innings.
Obermeier struck out 12 and walked three in the victory.
* West Monona 11, AHSTW 3: A six-run sixth inning allowed the Spartans to break the game open and put away the Lady Vikes in non-conference action Monday night in Monona.
Braxton Gipple had two RBIs in the loss.
* ACGC 12, Panorama 5: The Chargers won their sixth game of the season, using a six-run third inning to break open a 2-2 ballgame.
The Panthers closed to within three in the bottom of the third, but the Chargers rebuilt the lead in the fifth and held their hosts scoreless the rest of the way. No statistics were given for ACGC (6-15, 4-12 West Central Activities Conference).