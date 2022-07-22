The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook small game, such as rabbits and squirrels, to adults who have little to no small game hunting experience.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- 2022 Audubon County Fair Baby Contest Winners
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- Big Changes will be invisible to most
- ALL-HAWKEYE TEN BASEBALL: 2 named second team all Hawkeye Ten
- Hawkins named to NABC Honors Court
- Goal for Trojan Locker to be on school grounds
- Audubon City Council will continue discussions on bonding for city pool
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT – CAM seniors reflect on goals, successes
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BASEBALL: CAM falls to New London in state baseball tournament
- Atlantic man found not guilty of attempted murder charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.