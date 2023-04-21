Track teams statewide were spending their final night of track meets trying to get their times, jumps and throws recorded prior to deadline day for the Drake Relays.
Depending on the weather, area athletes were either making one last push to get qualified for the big event, set to run April 26-29 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, or – if their meet got cancelled – hoping that their season-best performances would hold up in time for today’s deadline for qualifying.
As of Tuesday, the last day of meets prior to deadline, ACGC and CAM each have several events on the boys’ side that are either qualified free and clear, or are in position to make the final cut.
For the girls, potentially four relays, two each from Atlantic and Riverside, are set to make a run on the Blue Oval.
Two events have automatically been invited to the field from the News-Telegraph area.
The boys’ shuttle hurdle relay from CAM is one of them. Tuesday night at their own relays, Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Collin Bower and Sam Foreman combined to exceed the Blue Standard for automatic qualification with a 1:00.90, or one-tenth of a second faster than the standard. That time sits as the fourth fastest statewide, with all three of the teams ahead of them from Class 4A schools.
The other is Austin Kunkle of ACGC, who has the fourth-fastest time statewide in the 100-meter dash, with a season-best time of 10.76. The Blue Standard is 10.95, an event where 32 runners make up the field.
CAM is on the cusp of getting in possibly two more events, both hurdles. Foreman is 15th in the 100-meter hurdles, at 15.00, an event where 32 qualify. Prior to Thursday’s meets, Follmanm was 27th at 15.20. Follmann was 15th in the 400-meter hurdles prior to Thursday’s meets, where 16 qualify.
ACGC’s 4x100-meter relay has the 82nd best time in the 4x100-meter relay at 44.62, and potentially represents the other best opportunity for area teams to reach Drake. The 96th best-time is 44.79, held by Sioux City North.
On the girls’ side, two 4x100-meter relays were in prime shape to reach Drake: Riverside (54th, 51.56, team of Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon and Veronica Andrusyshyn) and Atlantic (67th, 51.87, Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Nicole Middents and Jayci Reed).
Both schools had one other relay possibly in: Riverside, in the 4x200-meter relay (21st, 1:47.41, with Andrusyshy, Carly and Elly Henderson, and Erickson), and Atlantic’s 4x400-meter relay (20th, 4:07.93, with Ava Rush, Morgan Botos, Claire Pellett and Chloe Mullenix).
A final list of qualifiers, with some analysis, will be published in Saturday’s News-Telegraph.