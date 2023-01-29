SERGEANT BLUFF – Atlantic’s wrestling team will be looking to book its second consecutive spot at the state dual team wrestling meet with Tuesday’s big regional meet at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School.
The Trojans were among the 24 Iowa Class 2A teams that qualified for the regional meet, and will come into the meet with a 13-4 dual meet record, including second in the Hawkeye Ten. In the Jan. 18 team rankings issued by IAwrestle, the latest issued, the Trojans were ranked 21st, compared to BH/RV’s No. 19 ranking and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s No. 2 ranking.
Coach Tim Duff said Saturday he expects to have the same lineup he used at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet take the mat at the regional meet. The Trojan lineup, then, could be Braxton Hass at 106, Aiden Smith at 113, Josh Hass at 120, D’artagnan Hansen at 126, Jadyn Cox at 132, Easton O’Brien at 138 and Tyson O’Brien at 145.
Also, Tanner O’Brien at 152, Brent Masker at 160, Jarrett Armstrong at 170, Brenden Casey at 182, Cohen Bruce at 195, Miles Mundorf at 220 and Evan Sorensen at 285. Smith is ranked fifth at 113, Mundorf 12th in the last IAwrestle rankings.
The last meet completed by the Nighthawks was a double dual Tuesday, Jan. 24, where they defeated Sheldon-South O’Brien 46-28 and Sioux Center 45-24. The lineup
BH/RV’s lone ranked wrestler is senior Zach Strubbe at 160, but the Nighthawks have a talented lineup. Their lineup, as of the Jan. 24 dual against Sheldon-South O’Brien, was Luis Tomas at 106, Gabino Vargas at 113, Juan Ruvalcaba at 120, Angel Gasca at 126, either Karson Hoodendoom or Logan Siebrecht at 138, Bruck Mulder at 145, Colby Harmsen at 152 Isaac Van Beek at 170, Jace Mulder at 183, Kevin Quijada at 195, Reagan Maassen at 220 and Jesue Gracia at 285.
The Trojans and Nighthawks meet at 6 p.m., with the winner battling the host Warriors afterward.
The Warriors, which won the Missouri River Activities Conference meet last week, have seven ranked wrestlers, per IAwrestle’s Jan. 18 rankings, expected to take the mats, including Jayce Curry (seventh at 106), Ethan Skogulnd (sixth at 120), Bo Koedamn (second at 132), Ty Koedam (second at 145), Hunter Steffans (fourth at 152), Zayvion Ellington (12th at 160) and Garrett McHugh (10th at 182).
Others who could take the mats for SB-L are Cam Keokenchahn (113), Dalton VanWyhe (126), Ayden McRoberts (138), Hunter Steffans (152), Derek Moore (170), Mason Streck (182, with McMugh possibly going to 195, where he wrestled at the MRAC meet), Gage Hoffman (220) and Sean Zimmerman (285).
The winner of the regional final advances to the state tournament, set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at XStream Arena, Coralville.