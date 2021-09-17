ANITA – The showdown is set.
Easily one of the biggest high school games in all of Iowa next week, certainly the biggest in eight-man, will be next week in Audubon as unbeaten and top-ranked CAM will come to town.
The Cougars got ready for the third-ranked Wheelers with a 78-7 rout of East Mills Friday night in Anita.
Lane Spieker continued to prove he is one of the state’s top players with a 387-yard night, including seven touchdowns on the ground and 289 yards on 15 carries. He passed for another 98 and a touchdown to Colby Rich. Ethan Follmann added the other touchdown, a 40-yard strike to Jack Follmann.
The Cougars had 565 total yards on the night, with Austin Williams adding 75 yards and a touchdown as part of the team’s staggering 427 yards on the ground.
Williams had two interceptions while Joe Kauffman recorded seven tackles, two for losses.
The Cougars rolled to a 50-0 halftime lead and increased the margin to 72-0 by the end of the third quarter.
Audubon set its part of the Sept. 24 showdown at Chis Jones Field with a 56-7 romp over Exira-EHK.