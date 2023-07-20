Five News-Telegraph area players earned spots on all-district teams by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, announced this past week.
In Iowa Class 1A, Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen was named to the southwest district’s first team. A junior, Jeppesen had a .536 batting average.
Class 1A’s central district had two from ACGC: first-teamer Brock Littler, a senior, as a pitcher (4-1, 2.12 ERA in 36-1/3 innings) and second-team outfielder Lance Bunde (.431), a junior.
AHSTW sophomore Blake Akers earned a spot on the Class 2A southwest district’s second team as catcher, with a .359 average. In Class 3A, Atlantic senior Easton O’Brien got a spot on the southwest district’s second team as shortstop, with an average of .345.