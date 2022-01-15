CRESTON – A week's layoff didn't hinder the Atlantic-CAM wrestling team in the least.
Nor did a shorter-than-expected trip after an overnight snowstorm Friday and early Saturday froze out the team's trip to Marion for their scheduled meet.
So they went to Creston, and the meet – itself scaled back to six teams due to poor road conditions – was worth it, as Tim Duff's squad came away with four champions.
Aiden Smith (106), Easton O'Brien (138), Kadin Stutzman (170) and Jarrett Armstrong (182) each won titles, while Ethan Follmann was second at 126 to help pace the Trojans to a runner-up finish.
Smith pinned his way to the title, capping it with a 2:45 win over Creston's Justin Parsons. O'Brien took his first championship of the year with a 4-1 win over Northfield's Jackson Barron.
Stutzman eked out a 5-4 win over Northfield's Darrin Kuyper in a battle of ranked wrestlers, and Armstrong scored a pair of pinfall wins on the day, including a 5:02 win over Northfield's Ryan Kuyper.
The only area battle for a championship was at 126, pitting Riverside's Jace Rose vs. Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follmann, a battle of state-ranked wrestlers. Rose needed just 21 seconds to record a takedown and 35 seconds later had Follmann on his back for the pin.
It was five thirds that pushed the Trojans past Northfield, 227-210. The host Panthers won with 238 points. Taking those thirds were Dante Hedrington (138), Tanner O'Brien (145), Brenden Casey (195), Miles Mundorf (220) and Nathan Keiser (285). Coming in fourth were Cruz Weaver (120), Brian South (152) and Owen Hoover (160).
Riverside, which finished fifth, had two champions. Besides Rose, Nathan Messerschmidt won at 285, pinning Creston's Quinten Fuller in 5:51 to cap a day in which he got three mid-to-late third-period pinfall wins.
Nolan Moore finished second for the Bulldogs, coming up just short in a 2-1 match to Creston's Briley Hayes. Davis Bramman (106) and Dalton Smith (113) were both fourth.
Creston Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 15, at Creston
Team scores: 1. Creston 238, 2. Atlantic-CAM 227, 3. Northfield (Mo.) 210, 4. North Polk 132, 5. Riverside 117, 6. Earlham 67.
Atlantic results
106 – Aiden Smith, 1st. Quarterfinal – Smith pinned Kellen Oliver (Riv) 0:50. Semifinal – Smith pinned Davis Bramman (Riv) 1:29. Championship – Smith pinned Justin Parsons (Cre) 2:45.
113 – Taye Jordan, 5th. Quarterfinal – Keith Harner (Nor) maj. dec. Jordan 11-1. Consolation semifinal – Dalton Smith (Riv) pinned Jordan 5:02. Fifth-place match – Jordan pinned Nathan Hansen (E) 3:07.
120 – Cruz Weaver, 4th. Quarterfinal – Weaver dec. Jacob Moeckly (NP) 4-3. Semifinal – Payton Harger (E) pinned Weaver 2:18. Third-place match – Logan Williams (Nor) pinned Weaver 0:52.
126 – Ethan Follmann, 2nd. Quarterfinal – Follmann pinned Evan Kelsick (NP) 1:19. Semifinal – Follmann dec. Beau Murphy (Nor) 9-5. Championship – Jace Rose (Riv) pinned Follmann 0:46.
132 – Easton O'Brien, 1st. Quarterfinal – O'Brien pinned Jarrett Miller (Cre) 5:11. Semifinal - O'Brien dec. Trey Chesnut (Cre) 9-2. Championship: O'Brien dec. Jackson Barron 4-1.
138 – Dante Hedrington, 3rd. Quarterfinal – Hedrington pinned Carter Henderson 3:58. Semifinal – Austin Evans (Cre) pinned Hedrington 1:28. Consolation semifinal – Hedrington pinned Jett Rose 1:23. Third-place match – Hedrington pinned Brody Gorr (Nor) 4:23.
145 – Tanner O'Brien, 3rd. Quarterfinal – O'Brien dec. Chris Aragon (Cre) 8-6. Semifinal – Triston Barncastle (Cre) dec. O'Brien 9-4. Consolation semifinal – O'Brien pinned Carson Rieck (Cre) 4:43. Third-place match – O'Brien pinned Coel Halupnick (Nor) 4:57.
152 – Brian South, 4th. Quarterfinal – Owen Murphy (Nor) pinned South 1:51. Consolation Round 1 – South pinned Gavin Bolton (Cre) 1:56. Consolation semifinal – South tech. fall Ryan Stiles (E) 4:39. Third-place match – Murphy dec. South 2-1.
160 – Owen Hoover, 4th. Quarterfinal – William Bolinger (Cre) dec. Hoover 5-1. Consolation Roudn 1 – Hoover pinned Boone Pryor (Cre) 3:55. Consolation semifinal – Hoover pinned Brennan Hayes (Cre) 4:59. Third-place match – Benjamin Bryant (NP) pinned Hoover 5:00.
170 – Kadin Stutzman, 1st. Semifinal – Stutzman pinned Kaden Street (Cre) 3:34. Championship match – Stutzman dec. Darrin Kuyper (Nor) 5-4.
182 – Jarrett Armstrong, 1st. Semifinal – Armstrong pinned Austin Seaton (Cre) 4:46. Championship match – Armstrong pinned Ryan Kuyper (Nor) 5:02.
195 – Brenden Casey, 3rd. Semifinal – Nickloas Mikula (Nor) pinned Casey 3:17. Consolation semifinal – Casey tech. fall Dyllon Ireland (NP) 3:18. Third-place match – Casey pinned Camden Smith 0:39.
220 – Miles Mundorf, 3rd. Semifinal – Max Chapman (Cre) pinned Mundorf 0:39. Consolation semifinal – Mundorf pinned Brok Comstock (Riv) 3:51. Third-place match – Mundorf pinned Wyatt Barber (Cre) 3:01.
285 – Nathan Keiser, 3rd. Semifinal – Nathan Messerschmidt (Riv) pinned Keiser 5:50. Consolation semifinal – Keiser pinned Victor Hernandez (Nor) 3:08. Third-place match: Keiser dec. Tucker Anderson (NP) 5-0.
Riverside results
106 – Kellen Oliver, 7th. Quarterfinal – Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Oliver 0:50. Consolation Round 1 – Dillon Freeman (NP) pinned Oliver 3:15.
106 – Davis Bramman, 4th. Quarterfinal – Bramman dec. Dillon Freeman (NP) 6-4. Semifinal – Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Bramman 1:29. Consolation semifinal - Bramman pinned Caden Staab (Nor) 1:42. Third-place match – Freeman pinned Bramman 5:13.
113 – Dalton Smith, 4th. Quarterfinal – Smith pinned Nathan Hansen (E) 1:14. Semifinal – Brandon Freeman (NP) dec. Smith 6-4. Consolation semifinal – Smith pinned Taye Jordan (Atl) 5:02. Third-place match – Keith Harner (Nor) pinned Smith 5:06.
126 – Taven Moore, 6th. Quarterfinal – Brandon Briley (Cre) pinned Moore 5:43. Consolation Round 1 – Moore maj. dec. Malachi Hruska (E) 14-5. Consolation semifinal – Beau Murphy (Nor) pinned Moore 0:21. Fifth-place match – Milo Staver (Cre) tech. fall Moore 5:24.
126 – Jace Rose, 1st. Quarterfinal – Rose pinned Malachi Hruska (E) 2:09. Semifinal – Rose pinned Brandon Briley (Cre) 4:30. Championship match – Rose pinned Ethan Follmann (Atl) 0:46.
132 – Austyn Fisher, 7th. Quarterfinal – Jackson Barron (Nor) pinned Fiher 0:49. Consolation Round 1 – Luke Engebreston (NP) pinned Fisher 3:01.
138 – Jett Rose, 5th. Quarterfinal – Owen Henderson (Cre) pinned Rose 3:43. Consolation Round 1 – Rose pinned Brady Reinhart (NP) 5:10. Consolation semifinal – Dante Hedrington (Atl) pinned Rose 1:23. Fifth-place match – Rose dec. Jackson Berkley (E) 9-2.
152 – Nolan Moore, 2nd. Quarterfinal – Moore pinned Gavin Bolton (Cre) 0:42. Semifinal – Moore dec. Owen Murphy (Nor) 5-1. Championship match – Briley Hayes (Cre) dec. Moore 2-1.
160 – Brody Zimmerman, 6th. Quarterfinal – Brennan Hayes (Cre) pinned Zimmerman 1:24. Consolation semifinal – Benjamin Bryant (NP) pinned Zimmerman 3:26. Fifth-place match – Hayes pinned Zimmerman 0:47.
170 – Justin Wilson, 6th. Quarterfinal – Nic Swalla (E) pinned Wilson 0:33. Consolation semifinal – Kaden Street (Cre) pinned Wilson 2:20. Fifth-place match – Cale Engebreston (NP) pinned Wilson 0:18.
220 – Brok Comstock, 5th. Quarterfinal – Wyatt Barber (Cre) pinned Comstock 0:52. Consolation semifinal – Miles Mundorf (Atl) pinned Comstock 3:51.
285 – Nathan Messerschmidt, 1st. Quarterfinal – Messerschmidt pinned Andre Davis (Cre) 4:47. Semifinal – Messerschmidt pinned Nathan Keiser (Atl) 5:50. Championship match – Messerschmidt pinned Quinten Fuller (Cre) 5:51.