101422-nt-griswoldflagfootball.jpg

Courtesy photo

Pictured (from left): Coach James Carnes, Kineta Stein, Nathan Cooper, Cherie Carmichael, Cole Agnew, Chris Carmichael, Brandon Baier, Nick Dankert, Tyler Wenninghoff, Matthew Harris, Cory Offerman, Raully Ruiz, Kevin Clark and Griswold alumni Coach Sam Dankert.

 Courtesy photo

In their last flag football competition as the Griswold Tigers Special Olympics team (new delegation: Atlantic Thunder) these athletes brought home first place gold medals in State competition on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Trending Food Videos