LEON – Breakouts, comebacks and veteran stars.
That, plus a bunch of strong performances by the rest of the team have all carried Atlantic-CAM during the season.
The Trojans are now looking for all of their accomplishments to come to fruition at the Iowa Class 2A sectional wrestling meet Saturday at Central Decatur High School.
A full complement of 14 wrestlers are expected to compete at the sectional meet, which begins at noon. The idea is to advance as many wrestlers as possible to the district meet, which is a week later – Saturday, Feb. 12 – at Glenwood.
Coach Tim Duff’s Trojans have three ranked wrestlers by IAwrestle, which has taken over as the primary rankings service for Iowa high school wrestling this season. They are Aiden Smith at 106 pounds, Ethan Follmann at 126 and Kadin Stutzman at 170. Smith is a freshman; Follmann and Stutzman are returning state qualifiers, with Follmann looking to follow up a fifth-place finish his junior season and Stutzman looking to medal for the first time. All three were Hawkeye Ten Conference champions.
Junior Easton O’Brien was a state qualifier his freshman year at 106. An injury sidelined him last year but has returned with a strong winter season this year and culminated this so far with a runner-up performance at the Hawkeye Ten.
Clarinda has four ranked wrestlers, the most of any team, while the host Cardinals and Creston having just one in the IAwrestle rankings each.
Despite having just one ranked wrestler and crowning one champion at the Hawkeye Ten Conference, it has been their depth – three runners-up and multiple third-place finishes – that has carried Creston this winter. But, so it has been with Atlantic-CAM: a strong bench and wrestlers who step up in the trenches.
Repeating what Duff said after the Hawkeye Ten meet: “Those guys in the backside were the difference. We put 13 guys in the top 6 and that’s tough to do.”
So, it could be a back-and-forth day once again for Atlantic-CAM and Creston as they battle for the sectional title.
That’s important, because just 24 teams qualify for the regional dual team meet. Each of the 16 sectional meet champions in both classes 1A and 2A qualify, along with the next eight-highest ranked teams among non-champions per the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
Atlantic-CAM was ranked 11th in Class 2A by the latest IWCOA rankings.
At each site – possible sites Atlantic-CAM could be sent to are Creston, Sergeant Bluff-Luton or Winterset – there will be three teams. The top-ranked team at each site gets a first-round bye, with two other teams, determined by geographic location, competing in the semifinal.
WEIGHT-BY-WEIGHT
Note: The top two wrestlers in each weight class move on to the Class 2A district meet Feb. 13 at Glenwood. Rankings are via IAwrestle, records are per TrackWrestling.com per the latest known meet for each wrestler:
Ranked wrestlers: Atlantic-CAM – 3, Central Decatur – 1, Clarinda – 4, Clarke/Murray – 0, Creston – 1, Shenandoah – 0.
106: Atlantic-CAM freshman Aiden Smith (43-7), ranked sixth, has beaten No. 8 Kaden Whipp of Clarinda three times in two weeks, including the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. Whipp (23-6) is a returning state qualifier Creston’s Justin Parsons came in third.
113: Atlantic-CAM’s Taye Jordan (10-11) should get the call here in a class with no ranked wrestlers. The top Hawkeye Ten finisher at this weight class is Creston’s Christian Ahrens (34-9), who came in third at the conference meet and was ranked 11th.
120: Creston’s Lincoln Keeler (27-9), a state qualifier last year, came in second at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Cruz Weaver (28-22) of Atlantic-CAM, the fourth-place finisher at the conference meet, will be the likely wrestler here.
126: Atlantic-CAM senior Ethan Follmann (42-9), ranked sixth, entered one the season as one of the favorites for a state championship after finishing fifth a year ago, and only enhanced that by winning his first Hawkeye Ten title. Brandon Briley (21-14), who finished fourth at the H-10, will probably be the No. 2 seed while Shenandoah’s Cole Scamman (28-16) might also get a top-3 seed.
132: Easton O’Brien (36-16), the Hawkeye Ten champion his freshman year, came back after being injured at mid-season a year ago to finish second at the conference meet last weekend. He was also runner-up at the John J. Harris Invitational. Trey Chesnut of Creston (33-15) and Michael Mayer of Clarinda (25-15) were top-4 finishers at the Hawkeye Ten.
138: Creston’s Austin Evans (32-11) was the Panthers’ lone champion at the Hawkeye Ten and should get the top seed. Atlantic-CAM’s Dante Hedrington (22-18) has been having a breakthrough season, finishing fourth at the Hawkeye Ten. Clarinda’s Leland Woodruff (12-9) and Shenandoah’s Brody Cullin (13-15) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
145: Clarinda’s Kale Downey (35-5), ranked 12th and a state qualifier last year, was the Hawkeye Ten champion and has the inside track at a No. 1 seed. Atlantic-CAM’s Tanner O’Brien (27-23) should get the nod here after a top-6 finish; also fighting for top-4 seeds are Central Decatur’s Devin Adams (26-10, placed third at the John J. Harris Invitational), Creston’s Triston Barncastle (35-10, placed eighth last year at state), and Shenandoah’s Owen Laughlin (31-15).
152: Atlantic-CAM’s Brian South (26-14) finished third at the Hawkeye Ten and is the highest-placing wrestler from the conference meet. Creston’s Briley Hayes finished fifth (27-16).
160: Karson Downey of Clarinda (29-9) was the Hawkeye Ten runner-up and could get the No. 1 seed. Owen Hoover of Atlantic-CAM (19-19) will likely be the wrestler here. KJ Fry of Clarke/Murray (33-7) is likey his team’s best chance at advancing a wrestler to districts, after a fourth-place finish at the John J. Harris Invitational. He’ll be in the mix for a No. 2 seed with Creston’s William Bolinger (19-6) and Shenandoah’s Jayden Dickerson (31-12).
170: Second-ranked Kadin Stutzman of Atlantic-CAM (46-3) is a three-time Hawkeye Ten Conference finalist, winning his sophomore and senior years, and is a returning state qualifier. Looking for a No. 2 seed are Creston’s Kaden Street (30-14), Clarinda’s Kolby McAndrews (1-8) and Shenandoah’s Mark Hardy (5-3), none of them ranked.
182: Atlantic-CAM’s Jarrett Armstrong (42-10) finished third at the Hawkeye Ten and has been strong at tournaments. Ahead of him is Jase Wilmes of Clarinda (27-6), the conference runner-up who was wrestling down a weight from his normal 195, where he is ranked seventh. Creston’s Ty Morrison (25-19) was fifth at last weekend’s conference meet.
195: Another strong part of Atlantic-CAM’s upper weights is junior Brenden Casey (32-20). This could be his best chance at capping a meet championship after his third-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and several strong top-4 finishes this past season. Creston’s Jagger Luther (29-16) was sixth at the league meet, while Clarinda’s Brayden Nothwehr (22-13) could play spoiler.
220: Central Decatur’s Tegan Carson is ranked third and will be the likely No. 1 seed and the Cardinals’ best hope for a district wrestler. Max Chapman of Creston (28-11) finished as runner-up at the Hawkeye Ten. Atlantic-CAM’s Miles Mundorf (34-15) was a fourth-place finisher at the league meet and is in line for the No. 3 seed. Bryson Harris of Clarinda (14-11) and Ethan Richardson of Shenandoah (8-11) could get their respective team’s calls.
285: Fifth-ranked Logan Green of Clarinda (34-1) is one of just three top-5 ranked wrestlers at the sectional; Stutzman and Carson are the others. While Nathan Keiser has wrestled most of the season at varsity this weight for Atlantic-CAM, freshman Evan Sorensen (12-7) has come on strong at season’s end and capped a third-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten, winning a hard-fought match against Creston’s Quitnen Fuller (16-11), who could be the only other wrestler in this class.