Robert Gallery, the northeast Iowa native who helped jumpstart the Kirk Ferentz era at the University of Iowa in the early 2000s, has been named to the College Football Hall Of Fame as part of its 2023 class.
The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame made its announcement Monday.
A native of Masonville and graduate of East Buchanan of Winthrop, Gallery's size – 6'7", 325 pounds – belied his speed and agility. As offensive left tackle, he began his career with a team that went 3-9 as a reshirt freshman, playing in the final six games of the season, all at left tackle.
His sophomore season, Gallery moved to left tackle, and the Hawkeyes' transformation into a winning program began. The Hawkeyes went 7-5, leading the conference with a 32.6 ppg average and a 19-16 win over Texas Tech in the Alamo Bowl to close out the 2001 season.
His junior season (2002) was even more impressive. He was part of a line that allowed quarterback Brad Banks to pass for 2,573 yards and 26 touchdowns, and earn him a nomination for the Heisman Trophy. Gallery also opened holes for running backs Fred Russell and Jermelle Lewis, who combined for 1,937 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, and the Hawkeyes scored 37.2 ppg. The team went 11-2, with the most wins in program history, and played in the Orange Bowl.
Gallery repeated as first-team all-Big Ten in his senior season (2003) and his efforts gave the Hawkeyes its second-straight 10-plus win season (10-3) and a 37-13 win over Florida in the Outback Bowl. The Hawkeyes finished eighth in the final Associated Press poll for the second straight season, and he was the Big Ten Conference's offensive lineman of the year.
A three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, Gallery also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for three consecutive seasons. He was inducted into the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017, and he was added to Iowa's America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor at Kinnick Stadium in 2015, recognizing student-athletes for their tenacity, work ethic and exemplifying the character of American farmers.
Drafted second overall by Oakland in the 2004 NFL Draft, Gallery played 104 career games with the Raiders (2004-10) and Seahawks (2011), starting all but one game.
His NFF profile stated that Gallery currently owns Vintage Trucker LLT, a company that supplies classic American-made cars to pro athletes. He resides in California, returning to his family's farm in Masonville every fall to help his parents harvest corn and soybeans.
He and his wife, former Iowa women’s basketball player Becca McCann, have three children, Hayden, Brooklyn, and Lincoln.
Gallery is the 11th former Hawkeye named to the College Football Hall based on his playing career. Five former Iowa coaches and two former Hawkeye players who went on to successful coaching careers – including 2021 inductee Bob Stoops, the former Oklahoma coach who was part of Hayden Fry's famous "Coaching Tree" of 1983 – are also inducted.