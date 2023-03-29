ACGC
A senior-dominated lineup had some impressive finishes at last year’s Iowa Class 2A state meet.
But a few underclassmen got into the act, and now-seniors Austin Kunkle and Brock Littler will be looking to lead the Chargers back for another big finish come state meet time this spring. It’ll be in Class 1A, after a few years in Class 2A.
Kunkle had fourth-place finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and was part of a 4x100-meter relay that reached the finals but got disqualified for a bad handoff. Littler was also part of that 4x100, while Kunkle was on a senior-dominated distance medley relay that finished eighth.
Justin Reinhart and Andrew Mahaffey, who headlined a cross-country team that finished as a state runner up this past fall, are expected to be big names in the distance races, while Gavin Sloss competed well in the 800-meter run at the recent Iowa Track Coaches Association state meet in Ames earlier this month. Juniors Lance Bunde and Trenton Schneider were in the high jump, while junior Peyton Jacobe and sophomore Mike Fuller will probably headline the throwing corps.
AHSTW
AHSTW was the lone NT-area school to fail to qualify any event for state for either the boys or girls, but the Vikings, under coach Jackson Renberg, are looking to change that this spring.
Seventeen athletes are on this year’s squad, with Nick Denning, Gavin Newcomb and Seth Pope looking to lead in the hurdles. Pope could also help out in the sprints, while Caleb Hatch and Caden Gehraghty will probably be the distance runners. Jett Petersen in the shot put was probably the closest the Vikings got to qualifying for state, throwing a 44-foot toss that ended up just short.
Exira-EHK
Derrek Kommes was the lone state qualifier for the Spartans a year ago, making the trip in the high jump. He didn’t place but got a best-leap of 5’11” at the Iowa Class 1A meet.
This spring could be a different tale, with a nice turnout and some burgeoning potential already apparent.
The team competed at the recent Central College Indoor meet, and it’s there were Kommes, now a senior, finished fourth in the high jump. Cash Emgarten was a winner in the 400-meter dash, while taking fourth in the 60-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash. The 4x200-meter relay – of Kommes, Emgarten, Aiden Flathers and Jonas LaCanne – also came in ninth, just a place short of a medal.
Kevin Brown has 25 athletes out, a nice-sized roster for a Class 1A school. A big addition is Flathers, a junior out for the first time in high school, and he’ll probably see sprint action in both individual and relay events. Eric Wilson competed in the 800 at Central and could see duty in the middle- and long-distance races. Junior Jathen Devereaux-Carlile was listed as a thrower, competing in the shot put at Central.
Riverside
The Bulldogs have a roster of more than 30 athletes and, taking after the girls, look to be geared up for a big run this year.
The distance medley relay took fifth place on the blue oval at Drake University, with three legs – Teegan Schechinger, Grady Jeppesen and Ayden Salais – returning. The 4x400-meter relay reached the finals but was disqualified; Jeppesen and Salais are back from that unit, and the two were also on the sprint medley relay that just missed the top eight.
Coach Alex Oliver also has Mason McCready, a state qualifier in cross country, available for the middle- and longer-distance races, and Schechninger also has experience in the 800 and the longer distance races.
The Bulldog boys won its division at the Concordia Indoor meet, with Schechinger, Dawson Henderson, Landyn Scoenrock and Brody Henderson on the 4x800-meter relay, Jaxon Gordon winning the 60-meter hurdles and Salais showing his versatility in the 400.