The latest IAwrestle rankings had three Atlantic wrestlers within the top 12 of their respective weight classes in Class 2A.
Senior Kadin Stutzman headlines the list as the second-ranked wrestler at 170 pounds. He maintained the spot, one behind Sioux City Heelan junior Ethan Deleon, despite a championship performance at the Council Bluffs Classic over the weekend.
Freshman Aiden Smith was ranked fifth at 106 after his fifth-place finish at Council Bluffs, while senior Ethan Follmann is sixth at 132 after finishing seventh at the multi-state meet.
In Class 1A, four area wrestlers are ranked. AHSTW's Garrison Gettler is seventh at 160, while Audubon's Cooper Nielsen is seventh at 195. Riverside's Jace Rose is fourth at 120 while Nolan Moore sits at No. 8 at 152.