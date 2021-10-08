ANITA – Another night, another rout for CAM.
With one exception, the top-ranked Cougars have rolled by everyone this past season, and this outcome – an 82-22 rout of Coon-Rapids Bayard – was no different.
Lane Spieker had seven touchdowns, six on the ground off 10 carries for 222 yards, and he got some help from Cade Ticknor with his 91 yards and two touchdowns. Gabe Rouse came in and added 59 yards and a touchdown.
If you’ve got your calculators out, those three combined get you part way to a 405-yard night on the ground for the run-heavy Cougars.
The Crusaders did score 14 points in the first quarter ... but CAM had 54, and they just added to it going away with a 74-14 halftime lead in the books.
CAM improved to 7-0 on the year and have just Boyer Valley left on the schedule before the post-season calls.