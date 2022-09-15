ATLANTIC – A bad start against Shenandoah a week ago turned into a great ending for Atlantic.
In the end, it came down to which team would take advantage of the other’s mistakes. By golly, it wasn’t even close: It was Atlantic doing the feasting.
A strip-and-score from 6 yards out by Jarrett Armstrong, and an interception that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Dante Hedrington, established a 13-0 lead, and the Trojans were never really threatened in the second half en route to a 26-0 shutout victory over the Mustangs.
The Trojans basically shut down the three main offensive threats for Shenandoah, and more impressively forced the Mustangs to end with minus-50 yards rushing and just 81 yards total offense. Receivers Blake Herold and Jake Spangler, who were so impressive in the first two weeks, were covered well all night.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of starts,” said coach Joe Brummer. “Too many turnovers and too many penalties that we need to make sure we shore up on. Otherwise, the kids battled and showed good resiliency and played well.”
It was the main four up front – Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, Miles Mundorf and Evan Sorensen – who dominated up front and kept the Mustang defense in check. Armstrong had a pair of strips while Jackson McLaren added an interception.
One point of emphasis this week in practice is dealing with the penalties and other not-so-smart mistakes.
“Once in awhile, a cut-block here and there, once maybe would be an aggressive penalty ... ,” said Brummer. “Then after that if we have two, three, four of them then it’s not so bright. The false starts are another not-so-bright ... got to know what we’re going on and making sure we’re on the same page. We’re talking about communicating this week.”
Hedrington came out of the game in the second half with an injury, and Isaac Henson stepped in and helped kick the Trojans’ running game in gear. He ended with 178 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown, and the Trojans had 259 rushing yards on 42 attempts.
Hedrington will likely not play this Friday against ADM, and from there it’ll be a decision made by the athletic training staff.
“Isaac’s a senior for us and being a senior you’re looked upon and called upon in some roles and he stepped up in a really good way,” said Brummer. “He got some reps in practice and made the most of his opportunities in a game. We’re really happy for him and what he’s going to do in the future.”
The Trojans now are focused on their home game vs. Ballard, on a night where the Trojans are honoring the school’s 2002 state championship football team.
The Bombers picked up their first win of the year last week, a 41-6 win over Boone. The Bombers rolled to a 34-0 halftime lead and cruised to victory on the strength of 10-of-14 passing by Miles Mudd and, with the running game, 190 yards and five touchdowns by Eli Rouse.
Rouse is the feature running back with 304 yards on 49 carries. Mudd has completed 18-of-28 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
“They’re going to blitz a lot,” said Brummer of Ballard’s defense. “They play a 3-4 front ... that almost looks like a 5-2 at times, and they’re very aggressive. They take chances on defense and make the most of those opportunities and try to force turnovers. They do a really good job of getting tot he football.”
Coach Gaylord Schelling and several members of the ‘02 team have been at practice or have spoken with this year’s team this week.
“It’s a really special event, and doesn’t happen that often. And we can show off the place and facilities, and show off our pride and our winning teams and bring those teams back,” said Brummer.