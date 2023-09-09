JEFFERSON – Turnovers and penalties.
Atlantic was guilty multiple times of both of those against Greene County, and the host Rams took full advantage.
Seven turnovers, including two lost fumbles and two interceptions in the first half, was the tale of the tape as the Rams went on to the 41-6 non-district victory at Linduska Field.
The first quarter seemed to set the tone, as two of those turnovers and a slew of penalties thwarted any hopes of the Trojans gaining any chance at a sustained drive, let alone a chance to get the early lead and momentum.
“We had way too many turnovers, way too many penalties,” said coach Joe Brummer. “That’s something we preach in practice, things we need to do better to win. And we did not do better at that (this week).”
The Trojans went three-and-out on each of their first two drives, and on the first of the two Rams’ possessions, it took just one play for Trey Schilling to rumble 25 yards to the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead.
The Trojan defense did a little bit better holding the Rams on their second drive, but Rams kicker Nathan Behne nailed a 24-yard field goal to make it 10-0 midway through the first quarter.
After the Trojans held the Rams on the next drive and Behne missed a 38-yard field goal attempt, the Rams would extend their lead to 17-0 late in the first quarter after Nick Stream ran in from 6 yards out.
The Rams seemed to be slowed for much of the second quarter before Rams’ quarterback Gabe Ebersole called his own number for the touchdown with just over three minutes left in the half.
Another positive came late in the first half when, this time, it was Greene County that was guilty of a lost fumble. Starting around the Rams’ 40-yard line, the newly energized Trojans took advantage, with Zayden Parker firing to Xavier Darrow for a 31-yard reception to set things up first-and-goal at the 7.
Parker called his own number and went 6 yards to the left before being knocked out of bounds. A time out saw the Trojans draw up a fullback plunge, and Gavin McLaren got the final yard.
The Trojans were on the board, and the score stood at 24-6 at halftime.
The momentum didn’t carry over into the second half, however.
In the coach’s eyes, there wasn’t really much improvement in cohesiveness on either side of the ball in the second half. The Rams forced three third-quarter turnovers, which they turned into a pair of touchdowns – Jack Hansen’s 48-yard run and Gabe Ebersole’s 14-yarder for his second score of the night – and Behne’s 38-yard field goal.
“It looked really rough, and we didn’t have a good first or second half,” said Brummer. “We had one good drive because of a turnover on our own 40, we finally crossed midfield ... but otherwise, we didn’t move the ball very much tonight.”
And when the Trojans did get a big play, too often it was wiped out due to a penalty, the coach pointed out. Both the Rams and Trojans were flagged heavily, each committing 11 penalties for a combined 160 yards, so the Rams weren’t that much better.
The Trojans finished with 157 total yards, with Parker and Tristan Hayes combining to go 5-for-16 for 75 yards, with Jarrett Hansen hauling in a 40-yard reception. McLaren finished with 59 rushing yards on eight carries, including his first touchdown of the year.
The Trojans did force two turnovers. Besides the late-first half fumble recovery that set up their lone score, the Trojans forced another fumble in the second half, but were unable to turn it into points. The Trojans had a last-minute drive that got them as far as the Rams’ 1, but could not score.
Atlantic (1-2) will now be looking to get back into the win column on homecoming at the Trojan Bowl, when they host Winterset in their final non-district game. The Huskies defeated Carlisle 28-11.
“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board this week and emphasize fundamentals,” said Brummer.