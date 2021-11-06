Atlantic will be one of the teams entered in the Iowa girls swimming state qualifying meet today at Waukee High School.
The Trojans are entered, along with the host Warriors, Carroll, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines North, Grinnell, Indianola and West Des Moines Valley.
This will be the Trojans’ first meet since participating in the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invitational in mid-October. It’s been a limited season for the team, with only six swimmers competing at the varsity level this season.
The first-place finisher in each event, individual and relay, automatically qualify for the state meet. For the state meet, 32 entries participate in each event, and for individual events, all swimmers who have met a qualifying standard – the average of the 16th-place time from the last five state meets in a given event – qualify as well, with the rest of the field determined by the next fastest regional times from swimmers not meeting the state standard. In relays, the next 26 fastest times qualify.