HUXLEY – Atlantic's Claire Pellett continues to prove herself to be one of Iowa's elite runners in Class 3A, and more proof came at the Ballard Invitational Monday night.
In one of central Iowa's biggest meets with some of the best teams, Pellett placed sixth overall, among runners in two enrollment classes, at Ballard Golf & Country Club, coming in at 19:49.2.
When just Class B, the classification where Atlantic was scored, is considered, the Trojan senior finished second.
The Trojan girls were third in Class B, and sixth overall. Also competing, along with their Class B finishes, were Belle Berg (ninth, 21:08.9), Katrina Williams (19th, 21:55.7), Makenna Schroeder (27th, 22:42.2), Faith Altman (35th, 23:07.4), Ella Brummer (39th, 23:29.7) and Megan Birge (40th, 23:31.5).
The Trojan girls finished with 92 points to edge Madrid by seven in Class B. Solon was the class winner, and the overall team winner was Pella.
On the boys' side, Atlantic was 12th overall, with a fourth-place finish when just Class B teams were considered, with 121 points. The Trojans tied Madrid, but got fourth by virtue of the sixth runner.
Alex Sonntag led the way for the Trojans, coming in 19th in his class with a time of 18:29.2. The four other scoring runners were in the top 30: Devon Fields (20th, 18:35.6), Bennett Whetstone (25th, 19:02.6), Tyrell Williams (27th, 19:03.2) and Braden Spurr (30th, 19:10.6). The sixth runner was Luke Irlmeier, placing 36th at 19:35.5.