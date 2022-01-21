Monday Night Originals
Monday, Jan. 17, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: AJ Farms 5, Critter Wash 2; Wiota Steak House 4, Sweet Spot 3; Erickson Farms 5, Super Bowl 2.
Individual results: Maureen Jensen 206-501, Sherri Castillo 189-484, Dory Schrader 462, Christie Hocamp 176-462.
* * *
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed
Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Choice Printing 7, Bye 0; RT Motors 5, Meyer & Gross 2; Dean's Mowing 5, Cowgirls 2.
Individual results: Men – Roger Wallingford 200-543, Perry Sommer 193-512. Women – Jeanie Bastian 169-486, Elaine Martens 171-475.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Elbow Room 7, Bye 0; Danish Mutual 7, Cast Iron Cafe 0; Pro Shop 5, Deter Motors 2; LGZ Construction 7, West Side Diner 0; Brocker Karns & Karns 7, Super Bowl 0.
Individual results: Men – Michael Applegate 246-676, Kirk Christofferson 234-671, Alan Hopkins 237-685, Dar Richter 247-663. Women – Allie Strauss 214-614, Krissy Tye 229-583.