CUMBERLAND – An ice fishing tournament will be Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Middle Of Nowhere 1 near Cumberland.
Day-of registration is 8 to 10 a.m., or the day before the event at the Middle Of Nowhere 1. Fishing time is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with weigh-in cut off at 3:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three teams, and a prize will be awarded for the top individual. A plaque will also be awarded for the smallest fish, and prizes for the first place youth finisher (15 and under) best five fish.
Other awards will be given for the best 10 pan fish, dead or alive, including crappie, bluegill and perch.
A free fish fry will follow after the tournament.
Those having more questions may call Shane Feese at (515) 336-5530 or Randy Anderson Jr. at (712) 249-9837.