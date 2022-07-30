The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of July 28, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
DeSoto Bend at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, Harrison County, five miles west of Missouri Valley: Channel Catfish — Good: The best bite has been on the inside bend. Boat anglers are having success slow trolling or drifting cut bait in 6 to 8 feet of water.
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Black Crappie — Slow: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill — Fair: Slow troll or drift small jigs to find 7-inch bluegill. Channel Catfish — Good: Use a slip bobber with shrimp around the jetties. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for crappies on the roadbeds and around deep tree piles. Bluegill — Fair: Try slow trolling or drifting. Largemouth Bass — Good: Lake Anita has a good bass population. Try casting the lily edges.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Channel Catfish — Fair: Try chicken liver and shrimp in the shallow tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast spinners and buzz baits over submersed vegetation.
Mormon Trail Lake, Adair County, 1-1/2 miles southeast of Bridgewater: Anglers report good catfishing. The water is extremely clear. Channel Catfish — Good: Get your bait in 10 feet of water to be out of the vegetation.
Nodaway Lake, Adair County, two miles southwest of Greenfield: Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie — Fair: Concentrate on deep tree piles to find crappies. Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing around structure to catch 8-inch bluegill. Channel Catfish — Good: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers report catching good numbers of bass casting the shoreline.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Orient: Water temperature is 80 degrees. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast around the tree piles to find crappies. Bluegill — Fair: Try worms under a bobber in 4 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Fair: Anglers report catching catfish along the dam with shrimp. Best bite is late evening and after dark.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for 9.5-inch crappie around deep tree piles. Bluegill — Slow: Look for bluegills slow trolling or casting around structure; tipping jigs with crawler or powerbait helps. Fish will average 8.5-inches. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catch channel catfish around the jetties. Largemouth Bass — Good: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: All boat ramps are usable. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Many crappies are being caught casting around the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Anglers are slow trolling or fishing around tree piles. Channel Catfish — Good: Viking has a good channel catfish population. Fishing bait in 6 feet of water will get you out of the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Largemouth Bass — Good: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Bluegill — Fair: Use nightcrawlers near brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Catch bluegill up to 9-inches with small jigs fished along the fish mounds. Walleye — Slow: Use jigs along the roadbed or creek channel in the flooded timber to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Try small jigs fished near brush piles or rock piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch all sizes of largemouth bass with finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles.
Water temperature is in the upper 70s to low 80s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.