An Atlantic native has been signed as defensive back for the Iowa Barnstormers.
Brendan Holmes is joining the Des Moines-based arena football team, head coach Dave Mogensen announced last week.
Holmes, a 5'10", 195-pound graduate of Simpson College, was a multi-sport athlete at Atlantic before heading to the Indianola-based college for football. Appearing in 40 games, Holmes recorded 369 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 15 interceptions, and 14 pass breakups.
Holmes also racked up numerous accolades including all-American Rivers Conference first team honors in 2017 and 2018, D3Football.com all-West Region third team in 2017 and 2018, and a three-year letterwinner (2016-2018).
Last season, Holmes got a taste of the Indoor Football League (IFL), spending two games with the Duke City Gladiators.
"Brendan had an amazing college career locally with a long list of accolades," said Mogensen. "He has some great traits as a defensive back which will help him find success with us in 2022."
A 2016 graduate of Atlantic High School, Holmes played wide receiver and safety for Atlantic. During his senior season, he recorded 45 tackles, including two sacks and returned two of his three fumble recoveries for touchdowns. He also played basketball and baseball and ran track for the Trojans.
Holmes will join the Iowa Barnstormers 2022 training camp in the spring.