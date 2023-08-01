HARLAN – Drivers at SCS welcomed a great racing surface Saturday night. A smooth dust free fast track made for some exciting racing action.
It was Suicide Awareness night and Dairy Queen night that featured a car show before the races and a door panel raffled off. Five classes saw action.
Sorenson Equipment IMCA Late Models winner was young Cade Richards from Lincoln as he drove to the front from the 12th starting spot and was able to hold off a charging Sterling Perkins who finished second. Point leader Micah Brown in third place and Drew Baker in the fourth spot.
In the Sport Compact class once again, Shannon Mahlberg drove to the front from the 10th starting spot and won going away over Justin Reed Trent Reed and Justin Reetz finishing in fourth.
In the KNOD Radio IMCA Hobby Stocks Riley Christensen from Audubon made his way to the front after battling with Willy Ransom and Dakota Eccles early on. Christensen won after clearing the competition and running away. Second place went to Kevin Bruck of Dunlap point leader Jeff Fink of Denison in third and the fourth spot to Colby Christensen of Audubon.
In the Keast Motor Group IMCA Sport Mods young Hayden Hillgartner of Harlan was the man to beat as he picked up the win over second place Joe Hendricks third to Cody Olsen of Red Oak and fourth to Dylan Petersen of Jacksonville the current point leader.
In the Pizza Ranch IMCA Stock Cars once again Mike Nichols of Harlan is proving tough to beat picking up the win after starting in the 13th position. Chuck Madden Jr from Avoca finished in second, Mike Albertsen of Audubon in third and Nick Deal of Harlan rounding out the top 4.
Join us again this Saturday, Aug. 5, for more exciting racing action from the Shelby County Speedway.