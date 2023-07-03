University of Iowa junior Gratt Reed is among nine Hawkeye tracksters who qualified for the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field, Eugene, Ore.
Reed, a former Atlantic standout, will be competing in the 110-meter hurdles, qualifying with a time of 13.50.
He recently competed at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas, placing 10th with a time of 13.55, and capping second team all-American honors. Reed was also on the 4x100-meter relay that reached the finals.
Joining Reed in the Senior Championships are Austin Kresley (100- and 200-meter hurdles), Grant Conway (110-meter hurdles), Julien Gillum (400-meter hurdles), James Carter Jr. (long jump and triple jump) and Austin West (decathlon) on the men’s side, and Paige Magee (100- and 400-meter hurdles), Tionna Tobias (100-meter hurdles) and Mariel Bruxvoort (400-meter hurdles).
The Hawkeyes are also represented in the U20 Championships by Will Ryan (5000-meter run), Hayden Kuhn (3000-meter steeplechase), Austin Busch (hammer throw), Mike Stein (javelin), Walker Whalen (discus) and Sal Capaldo (decathlon) on the men’s side; and Natalie Harris (100-meter hurdles), Alexandria Edison (100- and 200-meter hurdles0 and Wisdom Williams (shot put).
Joining the current student-athletes are former Hawkeyes Jamal Britt (2021), Brittany Brown (2018), Nik Curtis (2022), and Laulauga Tausaga (2021), who also qualified for the championships.
Competition begins on Thursday, July 6, with the women’s 100-meter hurdles at 1:25 p.m. (CT), followed by the men’s 100-meter dash at 1:45. U20 competition begins on Friday with the women’s 100-meter hurdles at 1 p.m.