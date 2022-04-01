ATLANTIC – Once again, it’s a large group of players to work with and a mix of experience and youth for the Atlantic tennis program.
Coach Mike McDermott and his staff welcomed 46 athletes – 28 girls, 18 boys – to the first day of practice earlier in March, and it’s that group that has the veteran head coach excited.
“We’re just excited with all the players. We’ve got a good nucleus of starters and people that have some starting experience back on both squads,” he said.
For the boys, expected to ascend into the No. 1 singles spot is senior Ethan Sturm. He and his brother, Grant, were doubles qualifiers a year ago and, as the No. 2 singles man behind Grant, Ethan compiled a 12-2 record.
“I think he’s hungry to get back to the state tournament, but is doing a great job of leading our program.
Seniors Hunter Weppler and Bryan York could be battling for the second and third spots, as both were successful in the fifth and sixth spots in singles.
“Both Hunter and Bryan have been with us for a long time and are expected to be major contributors,” said McDermott. “They’re kind of really the same player where they’ll compete for the No. 2 and 3 position and they’ll probably flip-flop through the year.”
Leading the pack for those competing for the Nos. 4 through 6 singles spots is Clevi Johnson. McDermott said as many as six to eight others could be competing for the other spots.
Insofar as doubles, it might be a case of experimentation, although one unit likely to remain together will be Weppler and York, who had some success in the No. 3 spot last year. It was indeed Weppler-York – as it was stated a year ago, a steady hand, and focus and determination – that helped the Trojans secure a come-from-behind regional team tennis victory over an unbeaten Southwest Valley team in the deciding match.
“I look forward to them coming out with some consistency in the doubles department,” said McDermott.
Denison-Schleswig has everyone back and appears to be the early front-runner for the Hawkeye Ten Conference title. The battle for the No. 2 spot is up for grabs, and Atlantic just might be in the mix.
GIRLS: 28 STRONG
Three seniors, all with significant varsity experience, return: Addison Schmidt, Aspen Niklasen and Malena Woodward.
Schmidt, the No. 5 singles player a year ago, returns with a 7-7 record, including 1-2 in matches where she moved up to No. 2. Niklasen was the No. 6 player and went 3-6, while Woodward also saw time at No. 6.
Junior Kiera Olsen also has seen time, usually in the doubles spot with either Woodward or Niklasen.
“We’ve got four girls with varsity experience that can provide us consistency moving forward,” said McDermott, noting how they gained experience learning and playing with now-graduates Nellie and Tessa Grooms, Olivia Engler and Gene Martinez.
Like the boys, the underclassmen for the girls’ squad has six to eight players who could break into the varsity lineup. Junior Rio Johnson is among the front runners.
Red Oak is expected to lead the Hawkeye Ten Conference class, noted McDermott, although Shenandoah has a state qualifier a year ago. The race could be open after that, the coach said.
“We just want to continue to develop talent which is essentially making kids better and giving them an enjoyable experience,” said McDermott.
The teams open up with Carroll Kuemper on Tuesday, April 4, the boys on the road and the girls breaking in the new facilities at Atlantic High School.