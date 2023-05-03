UNDERWOOD – For the first time since 2008, the Riverside girls' track claimed a Western Iowa Conference championship.
The team won the meet with a runner-up finish in the 4x100-meter relay, then held on to outdistance Treynor 165-158 in Tuesday's conference meet.
The Lady Dawgs won four events: Veronica Andrusyshyn in the 100-meter dash in 13.34, Lydia Erickson in the 200-meter dash in 27.61, the 4x800-meter relay (of Carly Henderson, Adaline Martens, Veronica Schechinger and Bentley Rone) in 10:45.91, and the distance medley relay (Emma Gordon, Olivia Lund, Elly Henderson and Carly Henderson) in 4:32.20.
Coach Jared Hoffman's team also piled up seven runner-up finishes, with Erickson claiming silver in the 100- and 400-meter dashes and Andrusyshyn taking a pair of seconds in the 200-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles. The two were also part of the runner-up 4x100-meter relay, with Elly Henderson and Emma Gordon), while Bailey Richardson (3000-meter run) and Macy Woods (long jump) claiming the other seconds.
Audubon's girls were fourth, with Stefi Beisswenger earning golds in the 1500- (5:21.09) and 3000-meter (11:59.87) runs. The shuttle hurdle relay (Michelle Brooks, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Madi Steckler) came in at 1:12.69 for the other win. The distance medley relay, of Brooks, Nielsen, Addie Hocker and Kade Sporrer had a time of 4:38.53 to take second.
AHSTW placed eighth, with the 4x800-meter relay team of Delaney Goshorn, Rylie Knop, Makenna Paulsen and Ava Paulsen claiming a second in 10:56.43, the team's best.
BOYS
On the boys' side, Riverside was the top team, earning 99 points to take fourth. AHSTW's 50 points was good for sixth and Audubon placed seventh with 47 points.
The Bulldogs had the area's only champions. Ayden Salais set a new school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.53. Salais ended with three wins on the night, with two others coming in relays. He teamed with Jaxon Gordon, Grady Jeppesen and Keaten Reiken for a win in the 4x400-meter relay at 3:31.73, while he, Mason McCready, Hayden Hensley and Teegan Schechinger got the duke in the 4x800-meter relay, at 8:44.58.
Audubon had a pair of seconds, with Zeke Konkler having a hand in both. Individually, he was second in the 800-meter run at 2:08.84, and the sprint medley relay of Manny Beisswenger, Dakota McCrainie and Aaron Olsen ran the first three legs to his anchor leg in the sprint medley relay, timing in at 1:40.60.
AHSTW's Luke Sternberg's time of 23.45 in the 200-meter dash was the Vikings' best.
Underwood was the meet champion for the boys with 166.5 points, well outdistancing IKM-Manning and the Wolves' 127 points.
Western Iowa Conference meet
Tuesday, May 2, at Underwood
Boys
Team scores: 1. Underwood 166.5, 2. IKM-Manning 127, 3. Treynor 99.5, 4. Riverside 99, 5. Logan-Magnolia 76, 6. AHSTW 50, 7. Audubon 47, 8. Tri-Center 41, 9. Missouri Valley 31.
Area results
Shot put: 4. Jett Peterson (AHSTW) 43'6.5", 6. Nathan Messerschmidt (Riv) 41'2", 7. Ely Jorgensen (Aud) 40'10.25". Discus: 3. Jett Peterson (AHSTW) 128'8", 4. Nathan Messerschmidt (Riv) 119'3". Sprint medley: 2. Audubon 1:40.60, 3. Riverside 1:41.26, 5. AHSTW 1:47.81. 3200: 4. Brody Henderson (Riv) 10:54.41, 6. Collin Harder (AHSTW) 11:29.93, 7. Eric Duhachek (Riv) 11:49.92. 4x800: 1. Riverside 8:44.58, 6. AHSTW 9:48.97, 8. Audubon 10:21.88. Shuttle hurdle: 4. Audubon 1:07.32, 5. Riverside 1:10.11. 100: 4. Aaron Olsen (Aud) 12.05, 8. Luke Sternberg (AHSTW) 12.38. Distance medley: 5. Riverside 4:09.81, 6. AHSTW 4:09.83, 7. Audubon 4:17.32. 400: 1. Ayden Salais (Riv) 50.53, 4. Grady Jeppesen (Riv) 52.93, 5. Zeke Konkler (Aud) 53.47. 4x200: 5. AHSTW 1:44.45, 7. Audubon 1:49.88, 8. Riverside 1:51.12. 110 hurdles: 3. Jaxon Gordon (Riv) 16.87, 7. Manny Beisswenger (Aud) 18.25, 8. Hayden Hensley (Riv) 18.71. 800: 2. Zeke Konkler (Aud) 2:08.48, 5. Ayden Salais (Riv) 2:10.77, 7. Landyn Schoenrock (Riv) 2:14.13. 200: 2. Luke Sternberg (AHSTW) 23.45, 4. Grady Jeppesen (Riv) 23.96. 400 hurdles: 4. Nick Denning (AHSTW) 59.29, 5. Hayden Hensley (Riv) 1:00.69, 6. Kyler Rieken (Riv) 1:00.90. 1600: 4. Brody Henderson (Riv) 4:56.23, 7. Collin Harder (AHSTW) 5:05.94. 4x100: 3. Audubon 45.75, 5. Riverside 49.11, 6. AHSTW 49.14. 4x400: 1. Riverside 3:31.73, 5. AHSTW 3:48.11, 7. Audubon 3:57.72.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Riverside 165, 2. Treynor 158, 3. Underwood 97, 4. Audubon 80, 5. IKM-Manning 63, 6. Tri-Center 56, 7. Logan-Magnolia 47 8. AHSTW 35, 9. Missouri Valley 33.
Area results (top 8)
High jump: 4. Olivia Lund (Riv) 4'6". Shot put: 3. Becca Mohn (AHSTW) 33'3.25", 4. Madison Kelley (Riv) 31'8.5", 6. Sophia Taylor (Riv) 31'3.5". Discus: 3. Madison Kelley (Riv) 101'1", 4. Addie Hocker (Aud) 96'10", 7. Alexis Obermeier (Aud) 95'1". Long jump: 2. Macy Woods (Riv) 15'4". Sprint medley: 4. Riverside 2:01.27, 5. Audubon 2:02.57, 6. AHSTW 2:06.33. 3000: 1. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 11:59.87, 2. Bailey Richardson (Riv) 12:21.33, 8. Becca Cody (Riv) 13:45.30. 4x800: 1. Riverside 10:45.91, 2. AHSTW 10:56.43, 7. Audubon 13:37.65. Shuttle hurdle: 1. Audubon 1:12.69, 8. Riverside 1:16.63. 100: Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riv) 13.34, 2. Lydia Erickson (Riv) 13.69, 4. Madison Steckler (Aud) 13.81. Distance medley: 1. Riverside 4:32.20, 2. Audubon 4:38.53, 4. AHSTW 4:50.20. 400: 2. Lydia Erickson (Riv) 1:01.704, 4. Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riv) 1:03.79. 4x200: 3. Riverside 1:56.95, 8. Audubon 2:06.45. 100 hurdles: 2. Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riv) 16.28, 5. Madison Steckler (Aud) 17.54, 8. Gracelyn Partlow (AHSTW) 18.29. 800: 3. Elly Henderson (Riv) 2:35.58, 4. Carly Henderson (Riv) 2:36.27, 5. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 2:37.53, 6. Kadence Sporrer (Aud) 2:42.17, 7. Makenna Paulsen (AHSTW) 2:42.94. 200: 1. Lydia Erickson (Riv) 27.61, 2. Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riv) 27.97, 3. Madison Steckler (Aud) 28.22, 8. Anna Larsen (Aud) 30.20. 400 hurdles: 4. Ayla Richarson (Riv) 1:15.76, 5. Graycen Partlow (AHSTW) 1:16.14. 1500: 1. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 5:21.09, 3. Bailey Richardson (Riv) 5:38.44, 5. Amaiya Less (Riv) 5:43.61. 4x100: 2. Riverside 51.48, 7. AHSTW 56.29. 4x400: 3. Riverside 4:23.20, 4. Audubon 4:28.53, 5. AHSTW 4:30.30.