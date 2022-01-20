CORALVILLE – Atlantic-CAM will once again be represented at this weekend’s state girls’ wrestling meet, put on by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
The fourth annual meet, in its second year at Xtream Arena in Coralville, will bring together the state’s best girls wrestlers, each competing for the highest prize in what’s quickly becoming one of the most watched high school sports in Iowa.
For Atlantic-CAM, a trio of wrestlers will be making the trip to the Iowa City area: sophomore Quincy Sorensen at 115 pounds, junior Rio Johnson at 155 pounds, and freshman Ellen Gerlock at 170 pounds. They’ll be joined by coaches Clarke Gerlock and Julie Phippen. (Note: Interviews with the three participants will be published in a future edition of the News-Telegraph.)
The two day meet kicks off Friday and continues into Saturday.
The sport has really picked up from just a few years ago and IWCOA’s fist state meet three years ago. Only a few dozen wrestlers competed that first year, and the lone area wrestler, Iliana Yanes of Riverside, placed second in her weight division.
The event expanded in 2020, and it Atlantic-CAM and AHSTW joined Riverside in fielding competitors. For Atlantic-CAM, three wrestlers – Aleigh Bean, Kenzie Hoffman and Lexie Trotter – traveled to Waverly, the site of that year’s meet. Allison Baxter and Bella Canada competed for AHSTW, while Yanes earned her second second-place finish.
A year ago, the meet was moved to the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Canada, again representing AHSTW, took fourth in her weight division. Sorensen made her maiden voyage to state for Atlantic-CAM, being joined by Mia Trotter and Carina Birkel, with Trotter gaining a pair of wins. Yanes took home her third medal, finishing fourth this time around.
Several teams statewide have full teams, and eight of them – Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Charles City, Cresco Crestwood, Indepenence, North Scott, Osage and Waverly-Shell Rock – competed at the Battle of Waterloo, a giant dual-meet tournament that brings the state’s best teams together. Not an official state team dual meet, but a lot of fans of girls’ wrestling got a chance to see how girls’ team wrestling works, and it generated a lot more interest in the sport.
JUNIOR HIGH
Adam Smith, a middle school coach for the Trojans, noted that girls’ participation in the wrestling program at that level increased 800% from a year ago.
That’s right, there were zero girls involved at Atlantic during the winter of 2021.
“They love it. They’re doing a great job,” said Smith. “They wanted to try something and see if they liked it. They knew it was a growing sport and most of them enjoyed it and actually talked more girls into coming out.”
At season’s start, Smith had six girls on the mats. Two more joined afterward.
There was some trepidation at first, but once they got the hang of things, the girls realized they had a talent and decided to see if they could get more to come out.
Earlier this month, a “night of wrestling” gained statewide attention, when eastern Iowa powerhouses North Scott and Bettendorf met for their annual dual meet. In addition to dozens of youth and junior varsity matches and the requisite 14-match varsity bill, there was a bonafide girls’ dual, with 13 matches, seven of them counting toward a team score. All before a sold out gymnasium.
That’s still a few years off for Atlantic, but Smith is hopeful that, with retaining the current junior high wrestlers and getting more out, the Trojans will have a bonafide girls’ team. That’ll make it possible to compete in dual meets against other schools, and perhaps even make it possible for coaches to organize huge “evening of wrestling” events.
Last week, there was a middle school meet at Schuler Elementary with several girls coming from Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood and Shenandoah, so there were several meets planned.
Currently, Atlantic Middle School is split is six seventh graders and two eighth graders.
Like the high school, they compete hard.
“Even harder,” said Smith. “They’re really into it. We have a great group of girls and they listen to technique and take it all in soaking the knowledge in. We’re excited for (the future of girls’ wrestling) and someday we’ll have a team to take to all those duals.”