ATLANTIC – It all comes down to this.
Atlantic, in what some might consider a rebuilding year and others a reloading season, has a 21-14 record and a third-place Hawkeye Ten Conference finish to show for their efforts. The 14-6 league record comes after a 13-9 Trojan win over Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the regular season finale.
But the Trojans’ first-round Iowa Class 3A regional opponent, Shenandoah, will be a tough one. The Fillies posted a 1-0 upset victory in the first game of their doubleheader before the Trojans came back to win the nightcap, 8-1. The Fillies finished 7-13 in the Hawkeye Ten and have a regular season mark of 13-18.
This should make for a rather interesting matchup matchup in Region 4.
Today’s game between the two teams is 7 p.m. at Atlantic. The winner takes on either Red Oak or Clarinda in Friday’s quarterfinal, slated to take place at Atlantic.
Third-ranked Williamsburg headlines the top half of the bracket. Chariton, Clarke of Osceola and Mid-Prairie of Wellman are the other teams on that half of the bracket. The Region 2 final will be Tuesday, July 12, at the home site of the highest-remaining seeded team.
During the two teams’ regular-season meeting, a third-inning RBI single by Caroline Rogers that scored Jenna Burdorff was the difference. The Trojans also committed four errors in that contest.
The nightcap was in favor of Atlantic, as a five-run fourth inning allowed the Trojans to take control. Madison Huddleson had three RBI and Riley Wood a pair.
The Trojans hit a collective .283, with junior Jada Jensen hitting a team-best .443, followed by Malena Woodward’s .377 and Ava Rush’s .318. Jensen’s 47 hits are a team best, followed by Rush (34) and Zoey Kirchhoff (32). Jensen also has a team high five home runs among her 19 extra-base hits and has sent home 40 runners.
Base running is a staple of the Trojan offense, with 128 stolen bases in 132 tries. Rush has 36 stolen bases and was caught once. Defensively, the Trojans have 70 errors, or just over two per contest on average.
Woodward started the year as the team’s leader but after getting injured in an early-season game vs. Exira-EHK, she has not pitched since. That’s turned the pitching chores over to Kirchhoff (10-9, 2.7 ERA, 165 strikeouts in 114 innings) and Riley Wood (9-4, 1.35 ERA, 65 strikeouts in 86.2 innings).
For the Fillies, four hit above .300, with Burdoff having a team-best .432, followed by Brooklen Black (.380), Rogers (.368) and Sara Morales (.363). Kassidy Stephens has two of her team’s four home runs. Lynae Green has 31 RBIs, followed by Morales’ 26, the team’s top-2. On the bases, the Trojans are 82 of 85.
Burdoff is 10-10, with an ERA of 3.79, striking out 78 in 107 innings; Peyton Athen is 3-8 with an ERA of 5.12 and has 65 strikeouts in 82 innings.