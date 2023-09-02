The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Aug. 31, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: The water clarity has improved. Black Crappie — Fair: Slow troll open water areas keeping your bait above 10 feet to catch 9-inch black crappies. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill — Fair: Troll or drift small jigs to catch 8-inch fish. The campground arm has been the best. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Lake Manawa is 2 feet low. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try Sonny’s dip bait or cut bait on windy shorelines. Catch catfish of all sizes. Walleye — Slow: Cast or troll crankbaits near the sides of dredge cuts to find actively feeding walleye. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Slow: Walleye anglers are picking up an occasional wiper on crankbaits.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Adair: The DNR is drawing Meadow down 3 feet to improve the size quality of bluegill. The boat ramp is usable. Black Crappie — No Report: Find 9-inch black crappie around cedar tree piles. Bluegill — No report: Use nightcrawlers under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — No report
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southwest of Harlan: Water clarity is poor. Black Crappie — Slow: Look for crappie around deep tree piles; fish average 10-inches. Bluegill — Slow: Anglers are catching bluegill around the underwater reefs with nightcrawlers. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Largemouth bass can be caught all around the lake.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Water clarity is poor. Black Crappie — Slow: Look for crappies around deep tree piles. Fish will average 9-inches. There is a large year class of 6-inch black crappie in the lake. Bluegill — Slow: Try slow trolling or casting crawlers under a bobber around deep tree piles. Fish will average 8-inches. Channel Catfish — No Report: Viking has a good population of 19- to 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast the shoreline just outside the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Anglers are catching numbers of bass in shallow tree piles.
Willow Lake, Harrison County, 5-1/2 miles west of Woodbine: Willow lake has very good water clarity. Panfishing has been good this year. Black Crappie — No Report: Look for black crappie in deep tree piles. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at main ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Try a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the fish mounds or along the roadbed to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main boat ramp. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try jigs fished along rock piles to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.
Water temperature is in the upper 70s to low 80s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.