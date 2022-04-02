For the first time in a number of years a year ago, Atlantic failed to send any golfers to the state meet in either boys or girls.
Both programs are looking to put a halt to that and, in refocusing, make the return to the state tournament coming up at the end of May.
The Iowa Class 3A girls’ state tournament, where the Trojans have enjoyed so much success in past years, is May 26-27 at River Valley Golf Course in Adel. Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames is the site for the Class 3A boys’ meet on May 23-24.
Here’s what fans from Atlantic can expect from their golf teams this spring:
GIRLS
The Trojan girls are looking to improve on a runner-up finish at last year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and an oh-so-close finish at the Class 3A regional final meet, both which happened at Nishna Hills Golf Course.
Coach Kathy Hobson noted this season has been very positive so far, with hopes high behind five letterwinners.
“The younger kids got valuable experience at the varsity level last year,” said Hobson, “and know what it’s like and what it’s going to take to improve individually, which will improve us as a team.”
Abby Smith, now a junior, carded the low score for the Trojans to place ninth and earn all-conference honors.
Sophomore Belle Berg is the top returning golfer by combined course average, with a 53.64. Her regional final score of 93 was just one stroke shy of earning an individual state berth, and several who did qualify were seniors a year ago.
Smith and fellow junior Lexi Noelck, senior Reagan Leonard and sophomore Abby Muller all had combined course averages of between (roughly) 54 and 57.5.
Leonard is a four-year member of the team, whom Hobson said has stepped up her game each year. As the lone senior, the coach said Leonard will be relied on for leadership.
Noelck and Smith both have long balls off the tee, and they’ll be working on the short game and consistency, noted Hobson and adding that’ll be a team goal as well.
Noelck is expected to contend for the No. 1 golfer position with Berg. Being one place away from qualifying for state, there is the motivation of qualifying this year.
“Belle’s a person that has a strong game when she doesn’t let it go to her head. We’re looking for good things from Belle,” Hobson said. “Both she and (Muller) gained valuable experience last year, something that a lot of kids don’t get that opportunity to do as freshmen. Both contributed to the team scores often last year, so we’re looking for good things for all of them.”
Freshman Nissa Molgaard is the lone newcomer. She’s a fairly new golfer but Hobson is pleased with how well she’s improved with her game.
The chemistry – particularly between Leonard, Noelck and Smith, who have also had success in volleyball – is a plus.
“I think these kids are all pretty close together and that really helps blend a team together when you have that closeness,” said Hobson. “And they spend a lot of time together.
“If we can get it all together at once, we can be dangerous,” she said. “We were close last year to breaking through to qualifying for state. As a team we’ll concentrate on our game from 50 yards in and we’re going to concentrate on how to develop cuts for putting certain distances so we’re not short or way too long and try to improve in 3-foot or less putts. If we can do those things we’ll be successful.”
BOYS
Coach Ed Den Beste, who’s helmed the last four Hawkeye Ten Conference champions at Atlantic, noted that seniors Garrett McLaren and Lane Nelson were major contributors to scoring last season. McLaren was a district qualifier while Nelson just missed the cut at the sectional meet.
Nelson’s 43.67 combined course average is the top returning score, while McLaren is about a stroke behind his classmate.
Junior Cruz Weaver and sophomore Roth Den Beste are also returnees who were often in the scoring mix a year ago. Their combined course averages were in the (roughly) 50-51 range.
“Garrett came in as a freshman and was our sixth golfer a majority of the year,” recalled coach Den Beste. “His score didn’t count very often but he got to learn a lot of the courses and different ways kids manage courses. As he’s continued he’s gotten better and better, and we’re looking for him to take over as one of the top golfers and to be a lot more consistent this year.”
Nelson, the coach continued, “came in as a sophomore. He’d moved in and golfed in the fourth position. Again, I want to see him and Garrett bring their consistency on the golf courses and working on their swings and keeping their score in a good number to be those two low scores for us.”
Consistency and dropping scores will be key to how successful Weaver and Roth Den Beste are this spring. The coach said he’d like to see their scores drop into the mid- to low-80s, and if they can do that or better, “We’ll win a lot of tournaments.”
Other golfers showing promise are senior Cooper Jipsen; sophomores Colton Becker, Mikal Buskirk, Chris Keegan and Tate Niklasen; and freshmen Trevan Hansen, Tristan Hayes and Caden Smith.
“They’re going to have to learn courses, they’re going to have to learn management and things like that and rules,” said Den Beste. “If those guys get consistent, they could slide into some (varsity) spots.
“We’re looking at how putting, chipping and some of those things, swings and getting some holes in is going to be really important for us so that we can get an idea of where we’re at,” he continued.
Carroll Kuemper is the opening meet on Tuesday, and that right-off-the-bat meet may be one that goes a long way toward deciding a Hawkeye Ten Conference title, said Den Beste. A road meet at Creston will also be tough.
The Trojans have a goal of winning their fifth straight Hawkeye Ten championship, the meet taking place at Red Oak.
“If we can get the team through or at least an individual or two through ... that’s always our goals,” he said. “If we can play the game we we can play we should be able to do that. We’ve got to continually get better.”