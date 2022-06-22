CARROLL – Atlantic baseball and softball teams were swept by Carroll Kuemper Catholic in Hawkeye Ten Conference games Tuesday night.
The baseball team made it interesting in the seventh inning, getting a bases-clearing double to pull to within striking distance, but ultimately fell short 9-6.
It was a gallant seventh-inning rally with two outs. Tanner O’Brien (2-3 with a walk) had a three-RBI double, as Easton O'Brien and Carter Pellett walks sandwiched a Wyatt Redinbaugh single.
After Tanner O'Brien's base-clearer, Jayden Proehl reached on an infield error to put the tying run at the plate, but a strikeout by Knights' reliever Nate Heinrichs ended it.
The Trojans struck first, with Ethan Sturm scoring on Redinbaugh's sacrifice fly in the first inning, and a Garrett McLaren's single scoring cousin Jackson McLaren making it 2-0 after 1-1/2 innings.
But Logan Sibenaller's score in the bottom of the second gave Kuemper some momentum, and the fourth inning saw the Knights take control with three runs, which they'd never lose.
The Trojans fell to 6-12, 4-11 in Hawkeye Ten Conference action.
SOFTBALL
On the softball field, Kuemper avenged Atlantic's earlier victory over them with a 7-0 shutout.
The Trojans were limited to just two hits, but had six other baserunners via walks or Knight errors they were unable to take advantage of.
Zoey Kirchhoff pitched the first two innings, giving up six runs on six hits, striking out three and walking one. Riley Wood pitched four innings of relief, giving up a sixth-inning run and striking out four while giving up just one hit.