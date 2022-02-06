Three area teams will be competing in the wrestling team dual regionals Tuesday night, thanks to either their high dual meet rankings or by winning sectional meets.
For Atlantic-CAM, qualifying for regional duals was likely assured going into Saturday's Iowa Class 2A sectional meet, as the Trojans were ranked 11th in the final Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association's rankings.
Winning a sectional title sealed the deal for the Trojans, and as such, they'll be competing at the regional meet hosted by Creston.
Each of the 16 sectional meet champions in both classes 1A and 2A qualify, plus the next eight highest-ranked teams by the IWCOA's final rankings.
The Trojans will take on Glenwood in the first-round of the Class 2A regional dual, with No. 5 Creston getting a first-round bye and taking on the winner.
Atlantic-CAM has two wins over the 18th-ranked Rams this season, but lost to the Panthers in an early season dual. The Trojans gained ground on the Panthers during the season and beat them at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and the sectional meet in Leon.
At the sectional meet, the Panthers won 5-4 in head-to-head matches during the course of the day, but the Trojans had a 4-2 edge in championship matches against the Panthers.
The regional winner moves on to the state dual team meet, Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.
CLASS 1A
By virtue of sectional championships, AHSTW and Riverside both moved on to the regional dual team meet.
AHSTW was sent to Hawarden, where third-ranked West Sioux awaits either the 22nd-ranked Vikings or No. 14 West Monona-Whiting.
At Logan, Riverside, ranked 30th, will take on No. 16 Interstate 35 of Truro in the first-round. Fifth-ranked Logan-Magnolia got a bye into the finals.