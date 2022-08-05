Exira-EHK had just three seniors on its softball roster this summer, but they were the core of the News-Telegraph coverage area’s top softball team.
That, along with one of southwest Iowa’s top juniors, formed a nucleus that led the Spartans all season long, winning 27 games and reaching the Iowa Class 1A regional finals for the third straight year.
It’s no surprise that Exira-EHK landed four players on the NT’s all-area softball team for 2022, our fourth annual honor team made up of the best players from the area, and it includes the area’s top pitcher, infielders who made rounding to third base a very tough proposition for opponents, and the leader of the outfield.
However, several teams had more than one player chosen. Griswold, which reached the regional semifinals, had an area-best five players on the squad, and with three of them underclassmen, the Tigers could easily break through to state in 2023. Atlantic, a year removed from graduating one of the strongest senior classes in recent memory, celebrated its 50th year with several honorees as well.
All told, each of the area’s eight teams had at least one player on the all-area team, and 12 of them earned some form of all-state honors by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Players are chosen by the NT’s judgment, along with post-season honors and contributions to their team’s success. (As such, we will not take comments on our selections.)
With that, here’s the 22-member all-NT softball teram:
CAPTAIN
Macy Emgarten, sr., Exira-EHK: Another dominating year for the Spartan senior, leading the Spartans to a Rolling Valley Conference championship and a third-straight Iowa Class 1A regional final appearance. {span}Struck out 207 batters in 124-2/3 innings, posted a 0.95 ERA and pitched to a 0.63 WHIP. Offensively, hit .309/.427/.412 with four doubles and a home run.{/span} First-team IGCA all-state in Class 1A, all-Southwest District and unanimous all-RVC. Simpson College-bound, was also captain of the all-NT girls’ basketball team.
PITCHERS
Ally Meyers, sr., AHSTW: Ace pitcher for the Lady Vikes, with a 13-2 record, with a 2.11 ERA and 80 strikeouts vs. 23 walks in 116-1/3 innings. Helped her cause with a .360 average and .467 on-base percentage, with 31 hits and 12 runs driven in. First-team all-Western Iowa Conference; honorable mention IGCA all-state and all-IGCA Class 2A Southwest District.
Karly Millikan, soph., Griswold: Against an increasingly-tough schedule – which included a closer-than-it-looks contest against the eventual Iowa Class 3A state runners-up – went 12-3, with a sterling 1.52 ERA and 0.84 WHIP, with 114 strikeouts vs. 20 walks in 92 innings. Strong at the plate as well, with a .421 average and .500 on-base percentage, with 10 extra base hits and 23 RBIs. Elite first-team all-Corner Conference; second-team IGCA Class 1A all-state and all-IGCA Class 1A Southwest District.
CATCHERS
McKenna Wiechmann, jr., Griswold: Catcher of two of the NT-area’s top pitchers. Hit .235 and had an on-base percentage of .319, driving in seven runs. First-team all-Corner Conference; honorable mention IGCA Class 1A all-state and all-IGCA Class 1A Southwest District.
Marissa Spieker, sr., CAM: Outstanding caller of pitches and leading the defense for the Cougars from behind the plate, with a 98.5% fielding average. Led the team in RBIs with 15. A Southwest Iowa Community College commit. Unanimous first-team all-Rolling Valley Conference; honorable mention IGCA Class 1A all-state and all-IGCA Class 1A Southwest District.
INFIELD
Natalie Hagadon, sr., AHSTW: Season-long offensive leader for the Lady Vikes, with a .420 average and .505 on-base percentage, with 34 hits and 21 RBI. Had just one error in 36 total fielding chances on defense. First-team all-Western Iowa Conference; honorable mention IGCA all-state and all-IGCA Class 2A Southwest District.
Jada Jensen, jr. Atlantic: A top all-around five-sport athlete for the Trojans, was the infield leader for the Trojans. Also led in several offensive categories, including average (.434), on-base percentage (.507), and extra-base hits (21, including five home runs, one of those a grand slam). Unanimous first-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference, all Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 3A West District and
Mollie Rasmussen, sr., Exira-EHK: Most potent threat offensively for the Spartans, with a .459 average and .529 on-base percentage, with 34 hits, 13 for extra baes, and 22 RBIs. Anchored the Spartans’ infield defense at third base. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference; first-team IGCA Class 1A all-state and all-IGCA Class 1A Southwest District.
Brenna Rossell, sr., Griswold: Offensively, was .400 with a .448 on-base percentage, with 11 extra-base hits an 24 RBIs. Stole 17 bases. Outstanding pitcher as well, with an 8-3 record, a 2.10 ERA and 80 strikeouts vs. 15 walks in 53-1/3 innings. Multi-sport athlete will play volleyball at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake. Elite first-team all-Corner Conference; second-team IGCA Class 1A all-state and all-IGCA Class 1A Southwest District.
OUTFIELD
Shay Burmeister, jr., Exira-EHK: Hit .385 and an on-base percentage of .461, with 30 hits and 17 RBIs. Unanimous first-team all-Rolling Valley Conference; second-team IGCA Class 1A all-state and all-IGCA Class 1A Southwest District.
Emma Follmann, soph., CAM: Led the Cougars in hits (21) and extra-base hits (nine, including a home run) and was second in RBIs with 13. First team Rolling Valley Conference; third-team IGCA Class 1A all-state and all-IGCA Class 1A Southwest District.
Elly Henderson, fresh., Riverside: The offensive leader for a very young Lady Dawgs’ squad, hitting .419 and an on-base percentage of .527, with 31 hits. Second-team Western Iowa Conference.
Alisa Partridge, sr., Exira-EHK: Rounding out a strong senior class for the Spartans, hit .457 with an on-base percentage of .532, had 37 hits, 10 for extra bases includng a home run, and drove in 17 runs. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference; honorable mention IGCA Class 1A all-state and all-IGCA Class 1A Southwest District.
UTILITY
Makenna Askeland, jr., Griswold: Hit .342 and had an on-base percentage of .455, with eight extra-base hits (including a home run) and 17 RBIs. First-team all-Corner Conference.
Reagan Carney, soph., ACGC: Offensive leader for the Chargers, with a .379 average and .419 on-base percentage. Drove in 19 runs off 33 total hits, eight for extra bases. Among the top all-around fielders, with just four errors in 146 total chances for a 97.3 fielding percentage. Second-team all-West Central Activities Conference.
Maddy Holtz, sr., CAM: Hit .269 and a .305 on-base percentage, with 24 runs scored off 21 hits. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Lydia Greiman, sr., Griswold: Had an on-base percentage of .420 with 16 stolen bases and 30 runs scored, to go along with 13 hits and 10 RBIs. Second-team all-Corner Conference.
Kali Irlmeier, jr., Audubon: The ace of the Wheeler pitching staff, with an 8-4 reord built off a 1.74 ERA, and 104 hits vs. 26 walks. Had 15 RBIs. Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference; third-team IGCA all-state and all-IGCA Class 2A Southwest District.
Zoey Kirchhoff, eighth, Atlantic: Promising newcomer was the cornerstone of the Trojan bullpen, compiling an 11-10 record and a 2.94 ERA, with 174 strikeouts vs. 38 walks in 126 innings pitched. Offensively was .294 and .328 on-base percentage, with 10 extra-base hits (including a home run) among her 25 hits, driving in 23. First-team all Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Jordan Porsch, soph., Audubon: Hit .298 and had a .379 on-base percentage, with 25 hits and 20 RBIs. Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference; honorable mention IGCA all-state and all-IGCA Class 2A Southwest District.
Ava Rush, jr., Atlantic: Topped the area in stolen bases with 42 (in 43 attempts), using jackrabbit speed to score 44 runs on the season. Hit .322 and had an on-base percentage of .431, with 37 hits and 13 RBIs. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Malena Woodward, sr., Atlantic: Was set to be the team’s ace pitcher until an early-season injury, but continued strong playing first base and being an all-around team leader. Hit .391 and had an on-base percentage of .470, with 34 hits (including 12 doubles) and 29 RBIs. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.