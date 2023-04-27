District tennis meets for singles and doubles are set for Monday, May 8. The district champion and runner-up will advance to the state tennis meet, to be played May 23-24, for Iowa Class 1A at Waterloo.
PREP TENNIS: Post-season assignments announced for boys' tennis
