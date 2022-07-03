ANITA – Bedford had CAM at arm’s length through 2-1/2 innings of Iowa Class 1A district baseball play Saturday night.
The Cougars made sure that didn’t last.
A 10-run eruption in the third inning erased any doubt as the eigthh-ranked Cougars handily downed the Bulldogs 14-1 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal against Lenox, an 8-6 winner over Mormon Trail of Garden Grove.
The Cougars collected 10 hits and took advantage of five walks and four Bulldog errors in the contest. Colby Rich had three hits, while Joe Kauffman drove in three runs, and Rich and Lane Spieker each two. None of the hits were harder than a single, but the Cougars did steal seven bases.
Spieker picked up the win, using 62 pitches in 3-1/3 innings to give up just three hits and give up a single run, off a Micah Nally sacrifice fly that gave the Bulldogs a brief 1-0 lead. The Cougars plated three runs in the bottom half of the first, and neither team scored in the second before the Cougars went on their run.
CAM improved to 24-2 on the season.