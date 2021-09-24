AUDUBON – When you have a battle of two of the top-3 teams in all of Iowa eight-man football, the special athletes step up big time.
CAM had just one example Friday night, and perhaps you’ve heard of him: Lane Spieker.
He can bounce off tackles, he can dart to the sideline and sneak through the narrowest of holes before barreling out into open field for a long touchdown run.
You can even smother him with a dogpile tackle ... only for him to blast loose and go for a long touchdown run.
He can even set up the clutch play just before halftime to give your team the extra margin it needs at that point.
All of that was in play, and Spieker – did we tell you he’s one of Iowa’s top football athletes statewide regardless of class – had a bit of help from Cade Ticknor, himself impressive in a 58-42 win over Audubon in the battle of No. 1-vs.-No. 3.
The Cougars put up the first 24 points and never trailed, although the third-ranked Wheelers did what everyone expected: Give the top-rated Cougars the four-quarter, down to the end game that everyone expected.
“We knew it was going to be tough coming in and we were going to have to face some adversity,” said Spieker, after his 373-yard rushing performance and 68 more passing. “It was just going to be how we responded. Everyone kept their heads on and we came out with the ‘W’.”
Ticknor said it was fighting through the tough plays, the penalties and the Wheelers constantly fighting back that helped the Cougars persevere and claim the win.
“We knew it was going to be a slugfest coming in, offensively and defensively and we had to be on top of things,” said Ticknor. “Even after adversity our guys did a good job coming back.”
The game was as exciting as billed, but for a few moments early on, when the Cougars rolled out to that three-touchdown lead, it looked like it would be another CAM rout.
Audubon opened the game with a promising drive until Ticknor grabbed a Gavin Smith pass near midfield after a Spieker deflection. Spieker – yes, he plays defense, too – then reeled off a 36-yard gain before being stopped just short of the goal line. Nevermind that, he hopped over from the 1 on the next play, and less than 2-1/2 minutes into the game, it was 8-0 Cougars.
The Wheelers drove again, but Ticknor was there again to stop the march, stripping Carter Andreasen of the ball and returning it to the 15. Spieker then took it immediately to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage, and just like that, it was a two-score game.
The Wheelers did get a nice drive on the ensuing series, but after a fourth-down gamble didn’t pay off, Spieker took it to the house once again on the first play from scrimmage, rambling 51 yards down the right sideline, and it was 24-0.
Carter Andreasen did help the Wheelers claw their way back, taking a 63-yard pitch from Smith and dodging several tackles, and after the conversion it was a two-score game once again. But Spieker got his fourth touchdown with less than a minute gone into the second quarter, bursting for a 30 yard gain before going up the middle for the 3-yard plunge.
From there, it was a battle, with the Wheelers getting three back with Smith doing the honors each time.
First, he finished off a seven-play, 45-yard drive with a 10-yard run. Then, after Gavin Larsen picked off Spieker near the Cougar 20, Smith found Braden Wessel in the end zone on a fourth-and-10 play to make it 30-22. Then after a Cougar punt, Smith used his blockers to find the end zone with 3:45 left in the half, and just a two-point deficit after the missed conversion.
The Cougars may have been reeled for a second, but Spieker got his buddies back on track. After a big 38-yard reception by Joe Kauffman, Ticknor crossed over, grabbed a Spieker pass and – as time expired in the half – got just inside the pylon for the score and a 36-28 halftime lead.
CAM began on offense to start the second half, but fumbled the ball away and Garrett Christensen recovered. Smith went in from 24 yards on the first play and with 36 seconds gone in the second half, it was a two-point game once again at 36-34.
But again, Spieker was there to put his team back in focus, scoring his fifth rushing touchdown on a two-yard run over the left side to cap a 65-yard drive that took four minutes off the clock. Ethan Follmann converted the PAT run, and it was 44-34 with 7:04 left in the third.
Then after converting a fourth down attempt, the Wheelers tried again and failed on a fourth-and-1 attempt. The Cougars took over on downs and, after shaking off a false start penalty, saw Spieker shake off a few tackles near the line of scrimmage to ramble 68 yards to make it 50-34.
Audubon was by no means done, but found the end zone for the last time when Andreasen took a pitch for a 9-yard run. CAM took advantage of a pass-interference penalty and drove the final stake in the Wheelers’ chances with his 4-yard touchdown run to cap off a long drive, in which he had the last six carries.
The Wheelers had one last gasp in them, but Christensen dropped a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 2:26 left. The Cougars took over at their own 10, and didn’t even need to convert a fourth-and 1 play as they drew the Wheelers offsides.
The Cougars ran out the clock and it was a big celebration afterwards.
Coach Barry Bower was barely able to contain his emotions after hugging friends and family.
“It’s emotional. They got us a couple of years ago in the district final, and got us in the state quarterfinal (a 40-32 Wheeler win back in 2019). This is a tough place to play, and anytime you can come into somebody else’s house and do what they do, they’ve got phenomenal athletes across the board, big guys across the board ... I understand (Joey) Schramm was out, but Jiminy Christmas, they’ve got big athletes across the board.”
The Wheelers did admirably well, with Smith rushing for 193 yards on 36 carries and three touchdowns and Andreasen going 150 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns.
But it was Spieker who had the final say with his 441 all-purpose yards. Ticknor had 36 yards and Kauffman 32 receiving.
CAM (5-0 overall) hosts Exira-EHK next Friday for homecoming. Audubon – who was without Schramm and Matthew Beisswenger – fell to 4-1 overall and takes to the road for a contest against Coon Rapids-Bayard.