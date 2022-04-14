ATLANTIC – A hard-fought effort by the Atlantic girls’ soccer team came up just short against Glenwood Thursday night at the Trojan Bowl.
Two of the three goals scored by the Rams were contested, and there were some great saves and defensive play that otherwise kept the visitors off the scoreboard in an eventual 3-0 defeat.
Coach Dan Vargason said the Rams used speed and relied on physicality to make the difference in the contest.
“They’re not as skilled as they used to be, so they relied on physicality and speed and it took us some time to adjust,” he said. “I thought we did a good job starting to find some openings but unfortunately there were two little mental mistakes that as a team we’ve got to get fixed. Take those two mental mistakes out, it’s a 1-0 game.”
Jada Jensen had one of those great opportunities, breaking away from the Rams defense before being taken out near the goal box. Another time, Mattie Dvorak set up a corner kick and made the cross to Jensen and played it across before being stopped by the Rams’ defense.
The game was tied at 0-0 almost the entire first half, with Edria Brummer having some fantastic saves, before a breakaway finally got by the Trojan goalkeeper with 49 seconds left in the half.
Goals a minute apart in the second half, in the 54th and 55th minutes, accounted for the rest of the scoring. The first of those goals came seconds after a Jensen attempt glanced off the fingertips of Rams’ goalkeeper Grace Nightser, and Nora Dougherty.
The Trojans (3-1, 0-1 Hawkeye Ten) host Grand View Christian of Des Moines on Tuesday.
“We’re happy that we’re competing with a team like this, but at the same time, we didn’t play the way we wanted ... so as a coaching staff we’re going to get back at it,” said Vargason. “We might see this team in the post-season and it could be a very different story.”