Maybe I should take a dream job: Covering University of Iowa sports in person at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Was that the place of heroics over the weekend or what?
An improbable, incredible, never-would-have-believed-it-in-a-million-years come-from-behind win by the Hawkeye men over Michigan State.
And a buzzer-beating shot by a player who should be – if she’s not – among the front runners for women’s player of the year to trip up Indiana in a game just a little more than 24 hours later.
Like Ric Flair would howl, “WHOOOOO!!!!”
First things first.
One has to wonder if that staredown between Fran McCaffery and the official had anything to do with it. His team was down 11 and the Hawkeyes’ head man – probably pressing his luck, as he already had one technical foul and (to use a cliche) skating on razor thin ice) – called time out with 89 seconds left, and during the time out stared daggers into the eyes of the official. As if to say, “Don’t with me!”
He didn’t have to say a word.
Luckily, an assistant coach pulled McCaffery away.
I’m told that in high school, that’s an automatic technical foul. Probably could have been in college, too.
Whatever the case, Iowa was down 91-81 and – brushing back some normally clutch free-throw shooting by the Spartans, the Hawkeyes connected on six three-point shots in that final minute and a half, with Peyton Sanford with a perfect three with 3.3 seconds left to tie the game at 101-101 at the end of regulation.
Iowa went on to win 112-106, and that has to be the most thrilling comeback, in game that seemed lost but somehow you find a way and a will to win.
Someone on social media remarked how this game seemed similar to Iowa’s incredible game against this same Michigan State team 30 years ago, the first game back after Chris Street’s death. The Hawkeyes were down by 15 points late in regulation but miraculously rallied to force overtime and win it going away, setting off the mother of all Hawkeye celebrations.
They remarked how the commentators noted that, “Somewhere, someone pushed a button to make this happen.”
With all due respect to the Street family, I have to wonder if that staredown, less than 30 minutes earlier, had more to do with it than anything.
Just sheer will to win. Twenty-three points in less than 90 seconds ... wow!
“This is really happening,” one of the commentators remarked.
Trending Food Videos
And one of those who was in person and saw this “really happening” in person was Caitlin Clark.
Apparently, she was taking mental notes, because about 24 hours later, she came through with the buzzer-beating three-pointer that gave the Iowa women’s basketball team a thrilling, exhilarating, whatever superlative you want to say to describe the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes’ comeback win over second-ranked Indiana.
Hoosiers’ guard Chloe Martin-McNeil was guarding Clark on the final play when she slipped, and Clark was wide open and drained the perfect shot.
But somehow, I think Clark would have made the shot even if Martin-McNeil kept her balance and made the defensive attempt to stop her.
I don’t know if there’s a movement to make Clark, the former Miss Iowa Basketball from three years ago, the national Player Of the Year. And without seeing all the other women out there, I can’t really make a fair judgment.
But certainly, Clark is putting her name at the top of everyone’s lists and is making a strong case.
* * *
As far as Iowa high school basketball goes, it was great to see a Class 4A boys’ game again, as I had the day off Friday and – with nothing else to do except relax – I made the trip back to the Quad Cities to take in a North Scott game.
The Lancers had to come from an early 12-point deficit and step up the inside and rebounding games to push past a much-improved Burlington team, 71-57. A three-pointer from the corner just ahead of the halftime buzzer gave the Lancers a 29-27 lead, one they’d never relinquish, and although the Grayhounds kept at their heels, the Lancers kept their poise and composure and pulled away for the convincing win.
I don’t know exactly how great this Cedar Rapids Kennedy team is that the Lancers played Tuesday night for the right to play at the state tournament. I do know the Cougars were unbeaten in 22 games and have won many of their games with a continuous clock – a margin of least 35 points – at the end of their games. Statistically, Kennedy’s statistics aren’t eye-popping, as senior guard Colby Dolphin’s 16.0 ppg is tops, while 6’6” forward Micah Schlaak puts up 12.4 ppg and averages 7.1 rebounds per game, but maybe it’s the rest of the top seven – they average between 5.6 and 10.6 points per game – that is the spice that makes them go.
And they do play pretty good defense, holding teams to around 44 points per game, and that includes some pretty good teams.
While certainly anything can happen this time of the year, and yes, I’m rooting for a North Scott upset win ... it would indeed be a pretty monumental upset if the Lancers were to pull this one off. This might be a pretty tall mountain to climb, and the Cougars are No. 1 for a good reason.
Speaking of No. 1s, I wonder who the team might be to knock off Grand View Christian?
Holy smokes, the Thunder – who compete in Class 1A – have put up 100 points at least three times in the post-season, and the latest was in the substate final against ACGC.
The Chargers didn’t back down, and they gave it their all. But how many out there think they deserved a lot better?
When a team can seemingly get the right players for the program – some have suggested “at will from anywhere they want,” if you know what they mean – there’s no way anyone could be reasonably expected to stop them. Yes, GVC is good, give them credit, but c’mon.
That said, it might be a tall order for even a Kennedy, either one of the Waukee schools, Bondurant-Farrar ... any of them to stop GVC.