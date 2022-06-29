Amrour Insurance, representing the Lewis Fire Department, won the 34th annual Western Iowa Mutual Insurance Golf Benefit, which took place Monday, June 27, at Nishna Hills Golf Club, Atlantic.
Members of the team were Lusas Mosier, Jan Mosier, Jake Olsen and Jay Simms.
The four-person best-ball tournament consisted of 30 teams, each representing their local fire departments. The $300 entry fee is donated back to the fire department of their choice. The 30 teams were competing for team flight prizes, hole pries and the $300 first place prize, which also is donated to their local fire department.
Western Iowa Mutual Insurance, from Council Bluffs, has raised more than $304,851 for local fire departments with their golf benefits and more than $826,473 historically with all donations to local fire departments as of Jan. 1, 2022. The Atlantic Fire Department will receive a check for $2,400 from this year's tournament.