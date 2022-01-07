BOYS
Ames 58, Ankeny Centennial 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Dike-New Hartford 55
Assumption, Davenport 58, Davenport, Central 47
Boone 54, Gilbert 44
Carroll 66, Carlisle 43
Carroll Kuemper Catholic 53, Atlantic 51
Cedar Falls 90, Iowa City High 49
Cedar Rapids Xavier 75, Iowa City Liberty High School 62
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 73, Dubuque Hempstead 70
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 85, Dubuque Senior 52
Central DeWitt 64, Clinton 49
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 70, South Winneshiek, Calmar 54
Clear Creek-Amana 69, South Tama County, Tama 31
Clear Lake 58, Webster City 50
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Glidden-Ralston 25
Davenport, North 60, Davenport, West 59
Davis County, Bloomfield 61, Chariton 42
Decorah 65, Waverly-Shell Rock 50
Dunkerton 70, Baxter 56
East Mills 58, Sidney 39
Edgewood-Colesburg 51, Alburnett 50
Fort Madison 41, Mount Pleasant 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 44
Griswold 73, Essex 34
Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 22
Harris-Lake Park 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67
Humboldt 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 55
IKM-Manning 53, Audubon 40
Indianola 61, Oskaloosa 45
Kee, Lansing 74, West Central, Maynard 45
Lake Mills 57, Forest City 50
Lenox 73, Nodaway Valley 57
Lewis Central 57, Clarinda 42
MFL-Mar-Mac 73, North Fayette Valley 52
MOC-Floyd Valley 62, Sioux Center 56
Marion 65, Benton Community 48
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 75, West Branch 54
Millard North, Neb. 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53
Monticello 63, Cascade,Western Dubuque 50
Nashua-Plainfield 64, West Fork, Sheffield 51
Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Saint Ansgar 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Springville 48
North Scott 74, Muscatine 42
Norwalk 51, Grinnell 42
Okoboji, Milford 66, Sheldon 63
Pella 62, Dallas Center-Grimes 57
Pella Christian 54, Newton 41
Pleasant Valley 45, Bettendorf 36
Postville 44, Central Elkader 40
Ridge View 88, Westwood, Sloan 53
Roland-Story, Story City 73, West Marshall, State Center 36
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54, West Bend-Mallard 29
Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50
Urbandale 60, Southeast Polk 45
Van Meter 81, Woodward Academy 21
WACO, Wayland 59, Burlington Notre Dame 21
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Union Community, LaPorte City 49
Waukee 52, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47
West Harrison, Mondamin 66, Woodbine 35
West Lyon, Inwood 58, George-Little Rock 36
Western Christian 76, Storm Lake 37
GIRLS
ADM, Adel 50, Winterset 44
AGWSR, Ackley 55, South Hardin 24
Alta-Aurelia 41, Southeast Valley 36
Atlantic 57, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 24
Audubon 58, IKM-Manning 40
Bellevue 77, Northeast, Goose Lake 42
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Cedar Valley Christian School 17
Benton Community 46, Marion 39
Burlington Notre Dame 67, WACO, Wayland 30
Camanche 60, Anamosa 36
Carlisle 48, Carroll 33
Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City Liberty High School 47
Center Point-Urbana 51, Williamsburg 39
Centerville 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44
Central DeWitt 72, Clinton 35
Central Elkader 59, Postville 19
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Rock Valley 43
Chariton 63, Davis County, Bloomfield 35
Clear Lake 63, Webster City 24
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 37
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 38, Whiting 31
Crestwood, Cresco 40, New Hampton 37
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Pella 25
Davenport, Central 47, Assumption, Davenport 30
Denison-Schleswig 55, Creston 54
Des Moines Christian 45, Earlham 39
Dike-New Hartford 45, Aplington-Parkersburg 33
Durant-Bennett 54, North Cedar, Stanwood 31
East Buchanan, Winthrop 67, Central City 49
Edgewood-Colesburg 41, Alburnett 31
Emmetsburg 44, East Sac County 40
Essex 51, Griswold 35
Forest City 53, Lake Mills 40
Gilbert 75, Boone 43
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 41
Glenwood 67, Shenandoah 52
Grinnell 67, Norwalk 46
Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 31
HLV 36, Keota 32
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44
Harlan 59, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56
Harris-Lake Park 40, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36
Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 32
Holy Trinity 70, New London 23
Humboldt 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 35
Indianola 64, Oskaloosa 27
Iowa City High 76, Cedar Falls 46
Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Lynnville-Sully 38
Kingsley-Pierson 54, MVAOCOU 42
Knoxville 42, Albia 27
Lamoni 58, Seymour 15
Linn-Mar, Marion 70, Epworth, Western Dubuque 45
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 79, Starmont 18
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 75, South O’Brien, Paullina 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Central Decatur, Leon 39
Mediapolis 67, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23
Monticello 34, Cascade,Western Dubuque 30
Murray 48, Moravia 15
Newell-Fonda 78, PAC-LM 51
Nodaway Valley 51, Lenox 39
North Butler, Greene 48, Rockford 43
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Springville 51
North Mahaska, New Sharon 63, Belle Plaine 30
North Polk, Alleman 61, Bondurant-Farrar 55
North Scott 57, Muscatine 21
Osage 45, Northwood-Kensett 28
Panorama, Panora 75, Ogden 4
Pleasant Valley 59, Bettendorf 26
Pleasantville 43, Interstate 35,Truro 39
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58, Waterloo, East 19
Regina, Iowa City 37, West Liberty 25
Saint Ansgar 49, Newman Catholic, Mason City 38
Saydel 41, Greene County 31
Sheldon 60, Okoboji, Milford 53
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, West Bend-Mallard 40
Solon 46, Beckman, Dyersville 36
South Hamilton, Jewell 55, PCM, Monroe 29
Southeast Polk 69, Urbandale 29
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36, East Union, Afton 33
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42, South Central Calhoun 37
Treynor 40, Underwood 33
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 25
Waterloo, West 67, Iowa City West 42
Waukee Northwest 56, Fort Dodge 53
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Decorah 34
West Branch 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47
West Fork, Sheffield 48, Nashua-Plainfield 35
West Lyon, Inwood 48, George-Little Rock 20
West Marshall, State Center 52, Roland-Story, Story City 40
Western Christian 45, Storm Lake 44
Westwood, Sloan 50, Ridge View 46
Winfield-Mount Union 60, Hillcrest Academy 15
Woodbine 85, West Harrison, Mondamin 22