BOYS

Ames 58, Ankeny Centennial 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Dike-New Hartford 55

Assumption, Davenport 58, Davenport, Central 47

Boone 54, Gilbert 44

Carroll 66, Carlisle 43

Carroll Kuemper Catholic 53, Atlantic 51

Cedar Falls 90, Iowa City High 49

Cedar Rapids Xavier 75, Iowa City Liberty High School 62

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 73, Dubuque Hempstead 70

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 85, Dubuque Senior 52

Central DeWitt 64, Clinton 49

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 70, South Winneshiek, Calmar 54

Clear Creek-Amana 69, South Tama County, Tama 31

Clear Lake 58, Webster City 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Glidden-Ralston 25

Davenport, North 60, Davenport, West 59

Davis County, Bloomfield 61, Chariton 42

Decorah 65, Waverly-Shell Rock 50

Dunkerton 70, Baxter 56

East Mills 58, Sidney 39

Edgewood-Colesburg 51, Alburnett 50

Fort Madison 41, Mount Pleasant 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 44

Griswold 73, Essex 34

Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 22

Harris-Lake Park 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67

Humboldt 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

IKM-Manning 53, Audubon 40

Indianola 61, Oskaloosa 45

Kee, Lansing 74, West Central, Maynard 45

Lake Mills 57, Forest City 50

Lenox 73, Nodaway Valley 57

Lewis Central 57, Clarinda 42

MFL-Mar-Mac 73, North Fayette Valley 52

MOC-Floyd Valley 62, Sioux Center 56

Marion 65, Benton Community 48

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 75, West Branch 54

Millard North, Neb. 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53

Monticello 63, Cascade,Western Dubuque 50

Nashua-Plainfield 64, West Fork, Sheffield 51

Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Saint Ansgar 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Springville 48

North Scott 74, Muscatine 42

Norwalk 51, Grinnell 42

Okoboji, Milford 66, Sheldon 63

Pella 62, Dallas Center-Grimes 57

Pella Christian 54, Newton 41

Pleasant Valley 45, Bettendorf 36

Postville 44, Central Elkader 40

Ridge View 88, Westwood, Sloan 53

Roland-Story, Story City 73, West Marshall, State Center 36

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54, West Bend-Mallard 29

Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50

Urbandale 60, Southeast Polk 45

Van Meter 81, Woodward Academy 21

WACO, Wayland 59, Burlington Notre Dame 21

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Union Community, LaPorte City 49

Waukee 52, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47

West Harrison, Mondamin 66, Woodbine 35

West Lyon, Inwood 58, George-Little Rock 36

Western Christian 76, Storm Lake 37

GIRLS

ADM, Adel 50, Winterset 44

AGWSR, Ackley 55, South Hardin 24

Alta-Aurelia 41, Southeast Valley 36

Atlantic 57, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 24

Audubon 58, IKM-Manning 40

Bellevue 77, Northeast, Goose Lake 42

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Cedar Valley Christian School 17

Benton Community 46, Marion 39

Burlington Notre Dame 67, WACO, Wayland 30

Camanche 60, Anamosa 36

Carlisle 48, Carroll 33

Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Center Point-Urbana 51, Williamsburg 39

Centerville 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44

Central DeWitt 72, Clinton 35

Central Elkader 59, Postville 19

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Rock Valley 43

Chariton 63, Davis County, Bloomfield 35

Clear Lake 63, Webster City 24

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 37

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 38, Whiting 31

Crestwood, Cresco 40, New Hampton 37

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Pella 25

Davenport, Central 47, Assumption, Davenport 30

Denison-Schleswig 55, Creston 54

Des Moines Christian 45, Earlham 39

Dike-New Hartford 45, Aplington-Parkersburg 33

Durant-Bennett 54, North Cedar, Stanwood 31

East Buchanan, Winthrop 67, Central City 49

Edgewood-Colesburg 41, Alburnett 31

Emmetsburg 44, East Sac County 40

Essex 51, Griswold 35

Forest City 53, Lake Mills 40

Gilbert 75, Boone 43

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 41

Glenwood 67, Shenandoah 52

Grinnell 67, Norwalk 46

Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 31

HLV 36, Keota 32

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44

Harlan 59, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56

Harris-Lake Park 40, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36

Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 32

Holy Trinity 70, New London 23

Humboldt 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 35

Indianola 64, Oskaloosa 27

Iowa City High 76, Cedar Falls 46

Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Lynnville-Sully 38

Kingsley-Pierson 54, MVAOCOU 42

Knoxville 42, Albia 27

Lamoni 58, Seymour 15

Linn-Mar, Marion 70, Epworth, Western Dubuque 45

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 79, Starmont 18

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 75, South O’Brien, Paullina 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Central Decatur, Leon 39

Mediapolis 67, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23

Monticello 34, Cascade,Western Dubuque 30

Murray 48, Moravia 15

Newell-Fonda 78, PAC-LM 51

Nodaway Valley 51, Lenox 39

North Butler, Greene 48, Rockford 43

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Springville 51

North Mahaska, New Sharon 63, Belle Plaine 30

North Polk, Alleman 61, Bondurant-Farrar 55

North Scott 57, Muscatine 21

Osage 45, Northwood-Kensett 28

Panorama, Panora 75, Ogden 4

Pleasant Valley 59, Bettendorf 26

Pleasantville 43, Interstate 35,Truro 39

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58, Waterloo, East 19

Regina, Iowa City 37, West Liberty 25

Saint Ansgar 49, Newman Catholic, Mason City 38

Saydel 41, Greene County 31

Sheldon 60, Okoboji, Milford 53

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, West Bend-Mallard 40

Solon 46, Beckman, Dyersville 36

South Hamilton, Jewell 55, PCM, Monroe 29

Southeast Polk 69, Urbandale 29

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36, East Union, Afton 33

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42, South Central Calhoun 37

Treynor 40, Underwood 33

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 25

Waterloo, West 67, Iowa City West 42

Waukee Northwest 56, Fort Dodge 53

Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Decorah 34

West Branch 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47

West Fork, Sheffield 48, Nashua-Plainfield 35

West Lyon, Inwood 48, George-Little Rock 20

West Marshall, State Center 52, Roland-Story, Story City 40

Western Christian 45, Storm Lake 44

Westwood, Sloan 50, Ridge View 46

Winfield-Mount Union 60, Hillcrest Academy 15

Woodbine 85, West Harrison, Mondamin 22

