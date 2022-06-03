It's six from the Hawkeye Ten Conference against five from out-of-conferene as Atlantic hosts its annual Trojan Softball Invitational Saturday at the Little League Complex.
Besides the Trojans, teams from the Hawkeye Ten are Clarinda, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Creston, Harlan and Red Oak. Also coming are Carroll, Earlham, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Exira-EHK and Logan-Magnolia.
Atlantic will be playing twice: at 9 a.m. vs. Carroll and 2 p.m. against Earlham. Other games are as follows (with the first-listed team occupying the first-base dugout):
9 a.m.: Red Oak vs. Logan-Magnolia, Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Earlham, Clarinda vs. Exira-EHK, Creston vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central.
11:30 a.m.: Clarinda vs. Carroll, Creston vs. Exira-EHK, Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Logan-Magnolia, Red Oak vs. Earlham, Harlan vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central.
2 p.m.: Clarinda vs. Logan-Magnolia, Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Exira-EHK, Red Oak vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, Harlan vs. Carroll.